Samsonite's Black Friday Sale Is Already Here: Save 30% on Luggage for Your Holiday Travels

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsonite Black Friday Sale
Samsonite
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:23 PM PDT, October 18, 2023

Get early access to Samsonite's Black Friday deals and save 30% on best-selling luggage now.

Black Friday is the absolute best time to buy just about everything, including luggage. To help you beat the holiday shopping rush, Samsonite is giving everybody a preview of their huge Black Friday deals that you can actually shop right now. No matter the type of luggage you're looking for, whether it's a durable carry-on or a set of suitcases for longer stays, Samsonite's early Black Friday sale is not one to miss.

Shop the Samsonite Sale

Now through Tuesday, October 24, you can get early access to Samsonite's Black Friday Sale and save big on best-selling luggage ahead of the busy holiday travel season. Samsonite is offering 30% off dozens of suitcases, luggage sets and backpacks to make packing for your next trip a breeze. No code is needed to unlock the early Black Friday savings.

Built with a focus on functionality, Samsonite's highly durable carry-ons and checked luggage make the best travel companions. Samsonite not only delivers sturdy luggage that can withstand being bounced around an airplane's underbelly, but also creates stylish suitcases for every kind of traveler.

Whether you’re heading out on a business trip, traveling to a fall wedding or already planning your winter vacation, shop the best Black Friday luggage deals available at Samsung below. 

Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Outline Pro Carry-On Spinner

With integrated extras like a built-in TSA lock and USB port, this all-time travel essential bridges form and function flawlessly.

$200 $140

Shop Now

Outline Pro Large Spinner

Outline Pro Large Spinner
Samsonite

Outline Pro Large Spinner

This smart and sleek piece is all systems go – while pulling out all the stops: from its molded trolley handle to easy-lift top and side grips, major touchpoints are treated with Sam-AMH technology to help keep hands clean.

$279 $196

Shop Now

Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Freeform Carry-On Spinner

Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design. 

$200 $140

Shop Now

Freeform Medium Spinner

Freeform Medium Spinner
Samsonite

Freeform Medium Spinner

With a more streamlined panel and an increased packing capacity, Samsonite's newest lightweight offers a very spacious and effortless ride.

$240 $168

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner

Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are. 

$279 $196

Shop Now

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner

The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

$190 $133

Shop Now

Novaire 2 Piece Set

Novaire 2 Piece Set
Samsonite

Novaire 2 Piece Set

If you're checking a bag and keeping one as a carry-on, this matching two-piece set is a great option. You can choose from six different colors that have a special sheen which reduces the appearance of scratches. 

$450 $315

Shop Now

Business Slim Backpack

Business Slim Backpack
Samsonite

Business Slim Backpack

Save 33% on an everyday leather backpack designed to cover business and life needs.

$150 $100

Shop Now

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner

The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease.

$210 $147

Shop Now

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Novaire Carry-On Spinner

Novaire's refined finish and durable hardside design make it a must have for the sophisticated traveler. Take this with you to your Independence Day celebration. 

$230 $161

Shop Now

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite

Lite-Frame Carry-On Spinner

The Lite-Frame collection offers an advanced closure technology that uses an injection molding frame with inner locking mechanism. This construction offers superior convenience with a one touch multi-point locking system.

$300 $210

Shop Now

