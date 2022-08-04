Shopping

Samsung Back-to-School Deals: The Best Savings on Galaxy Phones, TVs, Tablets and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
August is here, which means the back-to-school season is upon us. Having the right tech is essential, so it's time to upgrade all your gadgets to survive the new school year. Samsung is offering some of the best back-to-school deals right now for students of all ages and grade levels. With Black Friday-level prices for smartphones, headphones, and tablets, you don't miss out on the back-to-school deals at Samsung.

A fresh pair of Galaxy Buds can get you through long nights of studying, while a new Galaxy Book2 Pro can help with remote learning. Even when it comes to outfitting your new dorm room, apartment, or post-grad home with a new TV and appliances, the savings at Samsung span a wide range of devices. 

To help make your back-to-school shopping easier, we've gathered the best Samsung deals currently available. Save on the entire Galaxy S22 lineup, washer & dryer sets, laptops, and more.

Best Samsung Laptop and Tablet Deals

Master every assignment with Galaxy connectivity. Samsung's sale includes the newest Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which has an ultra-dynamic multi-window display that puts everything you need on one screen. 

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will let you create a desktop experience right from your tablet. If you're looking for more productivity from your daily tasks, this tablet lets you connect a keyboard to create and edit documents. Plus, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live or Buds 2 and up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit.

$1,250$425
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4"

A large display brings your content to life both indoors or outdoors, making the Galaxy Tab S7 FE great for study time or for a quick entertainment break.

$680$430
Galaxy Book2 Pro

With stunning visuals and Samsung's most powerful processor available, the Galaxy Book2 Pro has super-quick response times, jaw-dropping graphics, and extraordinary multitasking capabilities.

$1,300$1,100

Best Samsung Smartphone Deals

Ahead of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, shop savings on the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. All three phones in the latest Galaxy S22 lineup are also on sale with even bigger deals when traded in for an eligible device. 

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get a free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live and save up to $1,050 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.

$1,750$700
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy S22+

The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade.

$850$150
Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is crafted specifically for high outdoor visibility, keeping your view clear in bright daylight. Get select Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live for free with your Galaxy S22. Plus, get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit. 

$800$100
Galaxy Z Fold3

Seamlessly multitask with a larger (and foldable) screen. When you purchase the Galaxy Z Fold3, you get The Freestyle portable projector for free and up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit. 

$1,800$700
WITH TRADE-IN
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies.

$1,000$350

Best Samsung Headphone Deals

Listen to your favorite music on the way to class or tune out the noise while studying. Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live is sound made for your ears with an ergonomic design, optimized speaker, and Active Noise Cancellation. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before. Samsung's earbuds also have touch-activated noise cancellation for when you need to block out background noise for a phone call or important task. 

$150$60

Best Samsung TV Deals 

TVs may not be traditional school supplies, but these deals are not to be missed. Whether you are moving into your first apartment off-campus or are just looking to update your home's living room, Samsung is offering major deals on 4K and 8K smart TVs.

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's 65-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$2,000$1,600
75" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021)

Save on Samsung's 8K TV that gives you a movie theater experience from the comfort of your living room. In addition to the detailed visual quality, this TV gives you a 3D sound experience. Meaning, sound effects from your movie or video game travel throughout the room just like they do on screen.

$4,800$3,000
65” Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $300 on Samsung's QLED 4K TV. Experience the full effect of every image with dynamic tone mapping that draws from a wider range of color and brightness than standard HD. 

$1,100$800
Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
75" Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

There are smart TVs — and then there's Samsung's 75" Class QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which features powerful AI upscaling provided by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K.

$3,500$2,200
85" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Reduce lag, pixelation and screen tearing with one of Samsung's most powerful 4K experiences ever. AI upscaling powered by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K ensures you always get full 4K resolution on your 85-inch TV. This TV also detects the level of background noise in your room and it adjusts the volume of whatever you're watching, so you don't miss a word of dialogue. 

$5,000$2,600

Best Samsung Appliance Deals 

From washer and dryer sets to dishwashers and refrigerators, Samsung makes some of the best quality home appliances. Now's your chance to finish that home improvement project without breaking the bank.

Front Load Washer with OptiWash & CleanGuard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry

Save $1,200 on Samsung's laundry duo with OptiWash, which automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent. Upgrade laundry day with AI Powered Smart Dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. 

$3,198$1,998
Smart 44dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+

A chore like washing dishes is easier and more effective with a washing system that has dual wash arms and a spray jet that blasts water at high pressure, covering all angles to clean even the dirtiest dishes. 

$999$849
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Gas Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Samsung's new 7.5 cu. ft. dryer allows you to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry on your time, receive end of cycle alerts, and more, right from your smartphone.

$1,449$899
6.3 cu ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences. 

$2,828$2,002
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Morning Blue Glass and White Glass Panels

Samsung's Flat Panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles blends into your kitchen to give you a modern look. The FlexZone Drawer is customizable with 5 different temperature settings, so you can store everything from fruit and vegetables to your favorite meat & seafood.

$3,800$2,500
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Save $1,400 on a 4-Door French door refrigerator with customizable and changeable door panels available in a variety of colors and finishes. Samsung’s Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, and see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,399$2,999

