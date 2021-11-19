Samsung Black Friday 2021: New Deals Just Launched for TVs, Smartphones, Laptops and More
Holiday shopping has begun and Samsung got in the holiday spirit by giving ET's readers early access to their Black Friday deals before anyone else. Today, Samsung just launched more Black Friday deals with serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S21, Watch4, Buds, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Books. Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung just gave us an incredible incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists.
Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, and with shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in early to get your gifts ready and score the lowest prices, too. Like we've seen on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best deals on a Samsung Frame TV, Galaxy Buds Pro or a Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum.
Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.
Ahead, shop the newest deals currently available at Samsung's Black Friday sale.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
The best deals at Samsung's Black Friday sale
Samsung Black Friday Smart TV deals
Samsung Black Friday Jet Vacuum deals
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday
Target Black Friday 2021: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Toys and More
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Tech & TV Deals You Can Shop Now
Amazon Black Friday Deals: Save on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More
The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now