Samsung Black Friday 2021: The Best Deals on TVs, Galaxy Phones, Laptops, and More

By ETonline Staff
Samsung's Discover Samsung sale is happening now.
Samsung

Samsung just launched more Black Friday deals with serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S21, Watch4, Buds, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Tabs. Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung just gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists. 

One of the best parts of Black Friday is the discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, and with shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in now to get your gifts ready and score the lowest prices, too. Like we've seen at the Samsung Discover Event and Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on a Samsung Frame TV, Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Note phone. 

Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop the best deals at Samsung's Black Friday sale. 

Samsung Black Friday Smartphone deals

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features the fastest processor in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to speedily connect you to everything you love. 
$1,200$775
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere.
$1,800$750
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. For a limited time, get free Galaxy Buds2 with this phone too. 
$1,250$350
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. 
$1,050$350
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$150

Samsung Black Friday Laptop & Tablet deals

Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there.
$1,500$1,009
Galaxy Book Odyssey
Galaxy Book Odyssey
Samsung
Galaxy Book Odyssey
Whether you're looking for gaming performance or mobility, this computer has you covered with jaw-dropping graphics. 
$1,400$1,099
Galaxy Book Go
Galaxy Book Go
Samsung
Galaxy Book Go
Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. 
$350$60
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Meet the device your whole family will love for entertainment on the go.
$650$350
Galaxy Book Pro
Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro
Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360.
$1,200$760
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Samsung
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. 
$850$410

Samsung Black Friday Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live
Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.
$170$60
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
$150$80
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$99

Samsung Black Friday Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion.
$250$65
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. 
$350$165

Samsung Black Friday Smart TV deals

55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV. The customizable TV bezel blends the TV’s style and color with your home décor.
$1,500$1,000
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Showcase your own style with The Frame.
$3,000$2,200
65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Get immersed like never before with the ultra-sharp Neo QLED 8K.
$3,500$2,500
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
The flagship QN900A is the best Samsung TV picture, design and sound experience yet. Content not already in 8K resolution is upgraded to crisp 8K UHD on an edge-to-edge infinity screen. 
$5,000$3,300
43" The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
43" The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
$2,000$999
75" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
75" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Elevate every picture to 8K and feel like you're in the middle of the action with dynamic sound. 
$4,800$3,299

Samsung Black Friday Jet Vacuum deals

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
A convenient, no-touch way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap fine dust. 
$799$649
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum cleans itself while it cleans your home. 
$500$319
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samaung
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Different power settings let you take care of pet hairs while also being you go-to cleaning device for any surface - hardwood, tile or carpeting. 
$329$249
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$199
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Samsung
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Clean your home more efficiently with this vacuum's sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. 
$799$449
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Dual Charging Station
Samsung
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Cean the difficult places and charge easily with the freestanding Dual Charging Station. 
$649$499

Samsung Black Friday Memory & Storage deals

Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
Samsung
Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
The light, pocket-sized drive delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files within seconds. 
$170$110
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
Samsung
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
The groundbreaking capacity of the 870 QVO offers an incredible storage upgrade for everyday PC users. 
$850$700
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
Samsung
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
Designed for gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO is fast at loading games, so you can play more and wait less.
$430$380

