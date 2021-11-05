Shopping

Samsung Black Friday: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals on Laptops, Watches, and Phones

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Samsung's Discover Samsung sale is happening now.
Samsung

Now that November has officially arrived, Samsung is getting in the holiday spirit and giving ET's readers exclusive, early access to their Black Friday deals before anyone else. Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung just gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists.

Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, including their top-selling and most popular items like the Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Book Pro. With shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in early to get your gifts ready and score great prices, too. Like we've seen on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so don't miss your chance to get exclusive early access to deals on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Buds Pro

Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop ET's exclusives for the best deals currently available at Samsung's Early Black Friday Sale.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The best deals at Samsung's early Black Friday sale

Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there.
$1,200$710
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. 
$1,000$300
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion.
$250$65
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. 
$350$165
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Meet the device your whole family will love for entertainment on the go.
$650$350
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$99
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
$150$80
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$150
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features the fastest processor in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to speedily connect you to everything you love. 
$1,200$825
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere.
$1,800$650

