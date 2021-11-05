Now that November has officially arrived, Samsung is getting in the holiday spirit and giving ET's readers exclusive, early access to their Black Friday deals before anyone else. Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung just gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists.

Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, including their top-selling and most popular items like the Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Book Pro. With shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in early to get your gifts ready and score great prices, too. Like we've seen on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so don't miss your chance to get exclusive early access to deals on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Buds Pro.

Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop ET's exclusives for the best deals currently available at Samsung's Early Black Friday Sale.

The best deals at Samsung's early Black Friday sale

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $65 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $165 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $80 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $150 Buy Now

