Holiday shopping has begun and Samsung is getting in the holiday spirit by giving ET's readers exclusive, early access to their Black Friday deals before anyone else. Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists. Don't miss out on this early opportunity to shop these deals before they're available to everyone and will quickly sell out on Friday, November 19.

Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, including their top-selling and most popular items like the Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Book Pro. With shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in early to get your gifts ready and score great prices, too. Like we've seen on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so this is your last chance to get exclusive early access to deals on a Samsung Frame TV, Galaxy Buds Pro or a Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum.

Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop ET's exclusives for the best deals currently available at Samsung's early Black Friday sale.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The best deals at Samsung's early Black Friday sale

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $170 $60 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $150 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $65 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $80 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $165 Buy Now

Samsung Black Friday Smart TV deals

Samsung Black Friday Jet Vacuum deals

