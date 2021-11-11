Shopping

Samsung Black Friday: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals on TVs, Smartwatches, Phones and More

By ETonline Staff
Samsung's Discover Samsung sale is happening now.
Samsung

Holiday shopping has begun and Samsung is getting in the holiday spirit and giving ET's readers exclusive, early access to their Black Friday deals before anyone else. Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung just gave us even more of an incentive to get a head-start on our holiday lists.

Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, including their top-selling and most popular items like the Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Book Pro. With shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in early to get your gifts ready and score great prices, too. Like we've seen on Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day, the deals will go fast, so don't miss your chance to get exclusive early access to deals on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Buds Pro or a Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum

Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop ET's exclusives for the best deals currently available at Samsung's Early Black Friday Sale.

The best deals at Samsung's early Black Friday sale

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere.
$1,800$750
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. 
$1,000$300
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$150
Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion.
$250$65
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
$150$80
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. 
$350$165
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there.
$1,200$710
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features the fastest processor in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to speedily connect you to everything you love. 
$1,200$825
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$99
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Meet the device your whole family will love for entertainment on the go.
$650$350

Samsung Black Friday Smart TV deals

65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Get immersed like never before with the ultra-sharp Neo QLED 8K.
$3,500$2,500
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Showcase your own style with The Frame.
$3,000$2,700
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
The flagship QN900A is the best Samsung TV picture, design and sound experience yet. Content not already in 8K resolution is upgraded to crisp 8K UHD on an edge-to-edge infinity screen. 
$5,000$3,300
55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
55” Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Transform The Frame into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching TV. The customizable TV bezel blends the TV’s style and color with your home décor.
$1,500$1,400
43" The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
43" The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
$2,000$1,500

Samsung Black Friday Home Appliance deals

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
A convenient, no-touch way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap fine dust. 
$799$599
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum cleans itself while it cleans your home. 
$500$319
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samaung
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Different power settings let you take care of pet hairs while also being you go-to cleaning device for any surface - hardwood, tile or carpeting. 
$329$249
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$199
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Samsung
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Clean your home more efficiently with this vacuum's sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. 
$599$449

