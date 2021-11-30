Samsung's Cyber Week deals are now live with serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S21, Watch4, Buds, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Tabs. Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung's Cyber Week Sale just gave us seven days to find amazing offers on in-demand gifts this year.

One of the best parts of Cyber Monday and then Cyber Week is the discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. Samsung's Cyber Week sale has tons of great deals, and with shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in now to get your gifts ready and score the lowest prices, too. Like we've seen at the Samsung Discover Event and Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Note phone.

Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung's Cyber Week sale.

Samsung Cyber Week Smartphone deals

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

Samsung Cyber Week Laptop & Tablet deals

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. $350 $60 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360. $1,200 $760 Buy Now

Samsung Cyber Week Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $170 $60 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $80 Buy Now

Samsung Cyber Week Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $65 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $165 Buy Now

Samsung Cyber Week Jet Vacuum deals

Samsung Cyber Week Memory & Storage deals

