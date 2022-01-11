Samsung Deals 2022: Save Over $500 on the New Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Smart TVs and More
Just because the holiday season is over, doesn't mean you can't find top deals on the hottest tech that will upgrade your home in 2022. When it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has impressive deals on TVs, tablets, earbuds, and plenty more.
Right now, you can get Samsung's newest smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, at a majorly discounted price if you have the right device to trade in. Samsung says the phone's display delivers vibrant color and brightness, even in bright sunlight. The four powerful pro-grade cameras take high-quality photos and videos with a battery life built to outlast the day.
To unlock the deal, check out the S21 FE's page and select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which Samsung, Apple, LG, or Google devices are eligible for the trade-in credit. Upon receiving your new phone, you'll have 15 days send in your trade-in to Samsung with a prepaid shipping label.
From smartphones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Like we've seen at the Black Friday Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers to help you start the new year.
Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung now.
Samsung Smartphone deals
Samsung TV deals
Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Samsung Smartwatch deals
Samsung Jet Vacuum deals
Samsung Memory & Storage deals
RELATED CONTENT:
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More
Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday
Amazon Tech & TV Deals You Can Shop Now
Amazon Daily Deals: Save on Tech, Home, Kitchen and More