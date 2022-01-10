Shopping

Samsung Deals 2022: Save Up to $3,500 on Samsung QLED TVs, Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More

By ETonline Staff
Samsung New Year Deals
Samsung

Just because the holiday season is over, doesn't mean you can't find top deals on the hottest tech that will upgrade your home in 2022. When it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has impressive deals on TVs, tablets, earbuds, and plenty more. 

Right now, you can get free Galaxy Buds2 and $900 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. From smartphones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. 

Like we've seen at the Black Friday Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. Samsung is also offering the biggest discounts when you trade in an older model device. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers to help you ring in the new year.

Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung now. 

Samsung Smartphone deals

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
The world's first water resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere.
$1,800$899
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$250
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. 
$1,050$450
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. For a limited time, get free Galaxy Buds2 with this phone too. 
$1,250$499

Samsung TV deals

75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Speakers are built into all sides of the 8K TV to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action with directional, realistic sound. 
$4,800$3,499
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
65" Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV
Scenes come to life with more precise contrast controlled by in-screen lighting. 
$1,700$1,299
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
The Frame 65” QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame TV's display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity to enhance any space. 
$2,000$1,799
The Frame 75" QLED 4K Smart TV
The Frame 75" QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
The Frame 75" QLED 4K Smart TV
Takes your viewing experience to the next level with a TV that automatically optimizes both picture and sound for a more immersive experience.
$3,000$2,699
85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
85" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Samsung
85" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV
Elevate every picture to 8K and get immersed like never before with the ultra-sharp Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV. 
$9,000$6,499
The Terrace 65" Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
The Terrace 65" Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
The Terrace 65" Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. 
$5,120$4,999
60" TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
60" TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
Samsung
60" TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV
Experience the beauty of 4K UHD resolution. 
$549
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung 43" Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Samsung
The Sero 43" QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
$2,000$1,499

Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals

Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Meet the device your whole family will love for entertainment on the go.
$650$499
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there.
$1,500$1,309
Galaxy Book Go
Galaxy Book Go
Samsung
Galaxy Book Go
Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. 
$800$550
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Samsung
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. 
$1,050$859
Galaxy Book Pro
Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro
Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360.
$1,200$1,009
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook Go
With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. 
$300$130
Galaxy Chromebook2
Galaxy Chromebook2
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook2
Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. 
$700$350

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$120
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live
Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.
$170$70
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
$150$90

Samsung Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion.
$250$45
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. 
$350$45

Samsung Jet Vacuum deals

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
A convenient, no-touch way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap fine dust. 
$999$769
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum cleans itself while it cleans your home. 
$500$449
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. 
$329$299
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$244
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Samsung
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Clean your home more efficiently with this vacuum's sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. 
$799$499
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Dual Charging Station
Samsung
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Cean the difficult places and charge easily with the freestanding Dual Charging Station. 
$649$599

Samsung Memory & Storage deals

Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
Samsung
Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
The light, pocket-sized drive delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files within seconds. 
$140$115
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
Samsung
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
The groundbreaking capacity of the 870 QVO offers an incredible storage upgrade for everyday PC users. 
$800$730
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
Samsung
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
Designed for gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO is fast at loading games, so you can play more and wait less.
$430$350

