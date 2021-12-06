Shopping

Samsung Deals for Last-Minute Gifting: The Best Savings on Samsung Gifts in Time for Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Holiday Gifts
Samsung

Holiday shopping is typically one of the more stressful parts of the season, and with shipping delays and supply chain disruptions expected to make it even more complicated this year, the deadline to order certain gifts has already passed. However, when it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and loved ones to a special something in time for Christmas. 

Samsung's Last-Minute Gifting deals offer serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S20, Watch4, Buds, Chromebooks, and Galaxy Tabs. There's still time to find great offers on some of the most in-demand gifts this year. To make it easier, we rounded up the best last-minute Christmas gift ideas that you can have delivered to your door on time. 

Like we've seen at the Samsung Discover Event and Cyber Week Sale, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.

Ahead, shop the best last-minute gifting deals available at Samsung now. 

Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4"
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4"
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4"
Lighter than a pound, Samsung's tablet slips right into your bag for creating and editing all day. Plus, enjoy continuous browsing and streaming.
$350$150
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Samsung
Galaxy Tab S7 11"
Meet the device your whole family will love for entertainment on the go.
$650$350
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook Go
With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. 
$300$150
Galaxy Chromebook2
Galaxy Chromebook2
Samsung
Galaxy Chromebook2
Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. 
$550$50
Chromebook 4+ 15.6"
Chromebook 4+ 15.6”
Samsung
Chromebook 4+ 15.6"
The Samsung Chromebook 4+ gives you more room to view content on a brilliant 15.6" Full HD screen.
$380$260
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro 360
Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there.
$1,500$1,310
Galaxy Book Go
Galaxy Book Go
Samsung
Galaxy Book Go
Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. 
$800$550
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
Samsung
Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha
The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. 
$1,050$860
Galaxy Book Pro
Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Book Pro
Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360.
$1,200$1,009

Samsung Smartphone deals

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere.
$2,050$999
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. 
$1,200$449
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition
A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. For a limited time, get free Galaxy Buds2 with this phone too. 
$1,250$499
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$250

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$110
Galaxy Buds Live
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live
Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.
$170$70
Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung
Galaxy Buds2
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you.
$150$80

Samsung Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4
Samsung Galaxy Watch4
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion.
$250$75
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung
Galaxy Watch4 Classic
One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. 
$350$175

Samsung Jet Vacuum deals

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
A convenient, no-touch way to empty your dustbin. The Clean Station removes dust using Air Pulse technology and a multi-layered filtration system to trap fine dust. 
$999$699
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet™ 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum cleans itself while it cleans your home. 
$500$399
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samaung
Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Different power settings let you take care of pet hairs while also being you go-to cleaning device for any surface - hardwood, tile or carpeting. 
$329$249
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Samsung
Jetbot Mop with Dual Spinning Technology
Perfect for tile, vinyl, laminate or hardwood, the Jetbot Mop automatically cleans your floors with ease. 
$299$229
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Samsung
Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control
Clean your home more efficiently with this vacuum's sensors that create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. 
$799$499
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Jet™ 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum with Dual Charging Station
Samsung
Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Cean the difficult places and charge easily with the freestanding Dual Charging Station. 
$649$549

Samsung Cyber Week Memory & Storage deals

Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
Samsung
Portable SSD T7 USB 3.2 1T
The light, pocket-sized drive delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transferring large files within seconds. 
$170$110
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
Samsung
870 QVO SATA III 2.5" SSD 8TB
The groundbreaking capacity of the 870 QVO offers an incredible storage upgrade for everyday PC users. 
$850$750
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
Samsung
980 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 2TB
Designed for gamers and tech-savvy users, the 980 PRO is fast at loading games, so you can play more and wait less.
$430$330

