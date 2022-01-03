Samsung Deals for the New Year: Save Up to $3,500 on Samsung TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More
Just because the holiday season is over, doesn't mean you can't find discounts on the top-tier tech that will upgrade your 2022. When it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has the perfect New Year deals on TVs, tablets, earbuds, and plenty more.
Right now, you can get free Galaxy Buds2 and $900 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. From smartphones to TVs, Samsung's major savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Like we've seen at the Cyber Week Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers to help you ring in the new year.
Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung now.
Samsung TV deals
Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals
Samsung Smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Samsung Smartwatch deals
Samsung Jet Vacuum deals
Samsung Memory & Storage deals
