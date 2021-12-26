Holiday shopping is typically one of the more stressful parts of the season, and with shipping delays and supply chain disruptions making it even more complicated this year, the deadline to order certain gifts has already passed. However, when it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and loved ones to a special something just in time for Christmas.

Samsung's last big sale of the year, the Discover Samsung event, offers serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S20, Watch4, Buds, Chromebooks, and Galaxy Tabs. There's still time to find great offers on some of the most in-demand devices this year. Through Sunday, December 26, each day will feature a new flash discount running from 12pm to 11:59pm EST.

Like we've seen at the Cyber Week Sale and Last-Minute Gifting event, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers to help upgrade your 2022.

Ahead, shop the best deals available during the Samsung Discover winter event now.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. $800 $550 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Catch the best of Black Friday with up to $300 off and $200 Samsung Credit for add-ons with the Galaxy Book Pro or Book Pro 360. $1,200 $809 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. $550 $50 Buy Now

Samsung Smartphone deals

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. $1,800 $750 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while cancelling unwanted background noise. $170 $70 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. $150 $80 Buy Now

Samsung Smartwatch deals

Galaxy Watch4 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smartwatch features fitness tracking and health monitoring apps and is a sleek and stylish tech companion. $250 $130 Buy Now

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic One of the Classic's best features is the physical rotating bezel that resembles the design of classic wristwatches, so you can easily navigate through menus or pages simply. $350 $230 Buy Now

Samsung Jet Vacuum deals

Samsung Memory & Storage deals

