There are only a few hours left to shop Amazon Prime Day and this year's TV deals are so good we had to do a double take. If you have been counting down the days to save on the latest Samsung Frame TV, the wait is finally over. Until the end of the day today, Samsun's Frame TVs are on sale for all-time low prices.

The Prime Day Frame TV deals span every size of the QLED 4K TV and also include the customizable bezels that really transform your television set into a piece of art. Save up to $1,080 on the cult-favorite TVs before it's too late.

Shop the Frame TV Deals

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It not only reduces the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

85" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 85" Samsung The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $4,298 $3,218 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,598 Shop Now

55" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 55" Samsung The Frame TV By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. $1,498 $988 Shop Now

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Samsung's new Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. With the Frame TV on sale for as much as 40% off, this is one of the year's best Amazon Prime Day deals you don't want to miss.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including all of the best Prime Day Samsung deals and more deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save On Kindle E-Readers During Prime Day for Glare-Free Reading

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $190 Off at Amazon Prime Day

The Best Early Prime Day Apple Watch Deals at Amazon

Save Up to 30% On Top-Rated T3 Hair Tools During Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to 40% On Alo Yoga's Celeb-Loved Activewear for Prime Day

Save Now on Smokers, Gas and Charcoal Grills During Amazon Prime Day

Sydney Sweeney's Favorite Lip Mask and Hyaluronic Serum Are on Sale

18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals for Summer to Shop Now

The Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now