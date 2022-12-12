Samsung Is Having a Huge Holiday Sale: Shop The Best Deals on TVs, Galaxy Phones, and Appliances
Samsung's weeklong sales event is back and delivering the best Samsung tech deals before the holidays. Now through December 15, the Discover Samsung Event is offering stellar deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, Galaxy phones, and computers. During the holiday sale, you can save up to $2,000 on Samsung's best-selling tech — with some deals even better than the discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
New Samsung deals are launching every day and include limited-time flash deals. Whether you're buying incredibly thoughtful gifts and stocking stuffers for your loved ones or shopping the sale for yourself, you won't want to miss out on these Samsung savings. If your cell phone is on its last leg, you can snag the new Galaxy Z Fold4 that's discounted by over $1,100 right now. For the gamers, look into the revolutionary rotating Odyssey Ark Monitor which has a discount of $1,000 during the event.
The Discover Samsung Winter Event couldn't come at a better time, but don't stall. When the sale ends, so do your chances of getting these prestigious gifts delivered by December 24. Because we know it's a busy time, we've rounded up the best of these limited-time deals that you can shop easily below.
Best Samsung TV Deals
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
With 8.3 million pixels, you'll have ultra-crisp picture quality while watching your favorite shows and movies. The Smart TV also has Dolby Atmos speakers for a cinematic experience.
Enjoy more screen visibility with virtually no light reflection, night or day. On The Frame, see everything at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.
Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.
Best Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals
The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Galaxy Z Flip4 features a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM for fast performance. Complete with an upgraded battery and new adaptive refresh rate display, the new phone also has camera improvements for better lighting and image stabilization. Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking easier and delivers better cameras, a wider front display and a brighter main screen in a sleeker package. You'll get the most savings by trading in your current phone, but even without a trade-in phone, you will get a free memory upgrade and $150 instant Samsung Credit.
Best Samsung Tablet Deals
Download movies, browse the web, or play video games on the ultra-fast Samsung Galaxy tablet.
Featuring Samsung's largest tablet screen yet, the Galaxy Tab S8 allows you to see everything you need at a touch of a button. It also has dual front cameras that deliver crisp, clear photos.
Best Samsung Galaxy Bud Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound. These earbuds combine a comfortable, ergonomic design with premium sound while cancelling unwanted background noise.
Comfortably listen to superior sound quality with these expertly designed wireless headphones from Samsung.
Best Samsung Home Deals
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.
Deck out your home with a stainless steel wine fridge that keeps each type of wine at its optimal temperature.
Upgrade your home theater with the Samsung soundbar and subwoofer. You can connect wirelessly so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords.
Samsung's unbelievably sleek, low-profile soundbar delivers high quality audio in a super slim package. Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables.
Using little to no oil, you can quickly air fry your favorite foods right in your oven. The new Smart Dial simplifies oven settings in a single dial and intuitively learns based on your cooking preferences.
