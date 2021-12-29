Samsung New Year's Deals 2021: Save Up to $3,500 on Samsung TVs, Galaxy Phones, and More
Just because Christmas is over, doesn't mean the holiday spirit can't be kept alive with impressive end-of-year sales. Whether there's still that one special thing on your wishlist you'd love to snag before the new year or you just want to treat yourself for making it through 2021, tons of can't-miss post-holiday sales are still going strong with deep discounts. When it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has the perfect New Year's deals on TVs, tablets, earbuds, and plenty more.
Samsung's last big sale of the year, the Discover Samsung event, offered a week of serious deals on their most popular items, but there's still time to ring in the new year with major savings on some of the most in-demand devices. Through Friday, December 31, get free Galaxy Buds2, a case, and $150 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or $75 off the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. From smartphones to TVs, Samsung's end-of-year discounts even include up to $700 off the Frame TV with Hyper Real 4K display.
Like we've seen at the Cyber Week Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers to help upgrade your 2022.
Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung now.
Samsung TV deals
Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals
Samsung Smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Samsung Smartwatch deals
Samsung Jet Vacuum deals
Samsung Memory & Storage deals
