July 4th weekend is here, which means now is the time to take advantage of the deep discounts — especially deals on the hottest tech and electronics. The Samsung Fourth of July Sale is offering massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Don't miss out on the major savings on Samsung's high-performance phone options, especially when you trade in older devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are some of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. Now through Wednesday, July 13, you can get up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy S22 Ultra, bringing the price down to $200. Also, if you have a device you're looking to trade in, get the Samsung Galaxy S22 for as low as $150 right now.

Ahead, check out the best Fourth of July Samsung deals on smartphones and find one that fits right into your budget.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get $100 instant Samsung Credit and save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade-in. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,300 $300 Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can splurge on your next phone upgrade. $1,050 $350 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. During the Discover Samsung Sale, you can get up to $700 enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices. $850 $150 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water-resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get up to $1,100 enhanced trade-in credit on regular and cracked screens. $1,800 $500 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A full-sized smartphone that folds to fit small-sized pockets. Take photos more easily than you ever could before with Flex mode. With a steady hand built in, all you have to do is adjust the angle and step back for hands-free selfies. $1,000 $250 Buy Now

Samsung's 4th of July Sale also includes up to $375 in enhanced trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G With fourcameras to choose from and AI-powered features such as Night Mode, Live Focus and Single Take, your Galaxy A42 5G is like your own personal film studio. $400 $300 Buy Now

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to 4K TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and $1,300 off a smart washer and dryer set. The Samsung 4th of July sale is your chance to access the best offers and to make things easier, we rounded up the sale highlights below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. $700 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with an incredible 8K resolution. $900 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and up to $675 enhanced trade-in credit with your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. $1,300 $425 Buy Now

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in. $200 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while canceling unwanted background noise. Get $50 off instantly, along with an extra $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. $150 $60 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. This Samsung Father's Day promo gives you $40 off instantly, along with $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. $150 $90 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Book and Chromebook deals

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there. With an eligible Android trade-in, you can grab this versatile laptop at a discount. $1,500 $1,310 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. If you have an eligible Android device to trade in, you can get a discount on the Galaxy Book Go along with $190 of Samsung Instant Credit. $800 $610 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. Like many of Samsung's Father's Day deals, you can grab the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha on sale when you trade in a mobile phone, tablet or laptop. $1,050 $860 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook Go Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can get a lot of work done with this Chromebook Go. $300 $75 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. Pick between two different colorways, trade in an older device and save on this new Galaxy Chromebook 2. $550 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Odyssey Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Whether you're looking for a great gaming experience or just some mobility, this computer has you covered with jaw-dropping graphics. Get $190 off in instant credit, as well as a discount when you trade in an eligible device. $1,400 $1,210 Buy Now

