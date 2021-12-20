Samsung Year-End Deals 2021: Save Hundreds on TVs, Phones, and More at the Discover Samsung Winter Sale
Holiday shopping is typically one of the more stressful parts of the season, and with shipping delays and supply chain disruptions making it even more complicated this year, the deadline to order certain gifts has already passed. However, when it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has the perfect opportunity to treat yourself and loved ones to a special something just in time for Christmas.
Samsung's last big sale of the year, the Discover Samsung event, offers serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S20, Watch4, Buds, Chromebooks, and Galaxy Tabs. There's still time to find great offers on some of the most in-demand devices this year. Through Sunday, December 26, each day will feature a new flash discount running from 12pm to 11:59pm EST.
First up is the Galaxy Z Fold3. Not only can you get up to $1,150 off the newly released smartphone, but Samsung will also give you a pair of Galaxy Buds2 and a case for free.
Like we've seen at the Cyber Week Sale and Last-Minute Gifting event, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Chromebook computer. Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers to help upgrade your home for 2022.
Ahead, shop the best deals available during the Samsung Discover winter event now.
Samsung TV deals
Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals
Samsung Smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Samsung Smartwatch deals
Samsung Jet Vacuum deals
Samsung Memory & Storage deals
