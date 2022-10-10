Need to upgrade your TV for football season and holiday movie marathons? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, but it's not the only place to find savings on big-ticket tech this week. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Samsung just rolled out incredible early Black Friday TV deals that include top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio this year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with Samsung's current TV sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet with better-than-Prime pricing and save up to $2,500 on Samsung's newest 8K smart TV.

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

You can also save up to $2,000 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This competing October Prime Day TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.

Watch your favorite shows and NFL games in out-of-this-world detail on the newest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

Ahead, save up to $4,000 with the best Samsung TV deals on newly upgraded Neo QLED 8K TVs — perfect for maximal viewing pleasure in any home. Plus, check out even more television discounts on the Samsung Frame TV and other 4K TVs.

Best Samsung Early Black Friday 8K TV Deals

