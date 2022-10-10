Samsung's Best 8K TV Deals Competing with Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save Up to $4,000
Need to upgrade your TV for football season and holiday movie marathons? Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts tomorrow, but it's not the only place to find savings on big-ticket tech this week. Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Samsung just rolled out incredible early Black Friday TV deals that include top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Samsung revamped its TV portfolio this year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with Samsung's current TV sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet with better-than-Prime pricing and save up to $2,500 on Samsung's newest 8K smart TV.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.
You can also save up to $2,000 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This competing October Prime Day TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $1,200 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Watch your favorite shows and NFL games in out-of-this-world detail on the newest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.
Ahead, save up to $4,000 with the best Samsung TV deals on newly upgraded Neo QLED 8K TVs — perfect for maximal viewing pleasure in any home. Plus, check out even more television discounts on the Samsung Frame TV and other 4K TVs.
Best Samsung Early Black Friday 8K TV Deals
Experience Samsung's best picture yet. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
Save $4,000 on a Samsung TV that ensures you always get full 8K resolution with unimaginable details in the deepest blacks to the brightest whites.
Through Quantum Mini LED, Samsung's Neo QLED 8K Smart TV boasts an ultra-fine contrast picture, which seamlessly presents every every detail and color in its full, high-res glory.
With its Slim Infinity One Design, the 65” Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV helps to provide an immersive at-home viewing experience, within a more compact, space-saving frame.
