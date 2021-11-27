Samsung's Black Friday Is Still Live: The Best Deals on Galaxy Phones, Laptops, and More
Samsung's Black Friday deals are still available with serious savings on their most popular items, including the Galaxy S21, Watch4, Buds, Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Tabs. Black Friday deals at Best Buy and Amazon had us shopping deep discounts as early as October, but Samsung continues to give us even more of an incentive to take care of our holiday lists.
One of the best parts of Black Friday is the discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. Samsung's Black Friday 2021 sale has tons of great deals, and with shipping delays expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, jump in now to get your gifts ready and score the lowest prices, too. Like we've seen at the Samsung Discover Event and Amazon Prime Day, the Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on a Samsung Frame TV, Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Note phone.
Save on new phones, laptops, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more -- and if you're looking to upgrade, Samsung is also offering huge discounts when you trade in an older model device.
Ahead, shop the best deals still available at Samsung's Black Friday sale.
Samsung Black Friday Smartphone deals
Samsung Black Friday Laptop & Tablet deals
Samsung Black Friday Galaxy Buds deals
Samsung Black Friday Smartwatch deals
Samsung Black Friday Jet Vacuum deals
Samsung Black Friday Smart TV deals
Samsung Black Friday Memory & Storage deals
