If you're looking for some good Father's Day smartphone deals to splurge on your dad this year, then you've come to the right place. The Samsung Father's Day Sale is offering major savings on high-performance phone options, including the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 — giving you the chance to grab these smartphones at discounted prices.

Ahead of June 19, you can get free Galaxy Watches with your phone along with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit even with cracked screen devices. Earlier this year, Samsung officially released the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which is included in the Father's Day phone deals. Ahead, check out the best Samsung Father's Day smartphone offers to find one that fits right into your budget and that the father figure in your life will love.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Get $125 off instantly and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, including cracked screen devices. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light. $1,200 $75 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G The world's first water-resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic, up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit and $100 Instant Samsung Credit with your purchase. $1,000 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. Get a $100 Instant Samsung Credit and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit with Samsung's Father's Day sale. You can also bundle the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with the Galaxy Tab S8 and save an extra 30%. $1,000 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. During the Samsung Father's Day Sale, you can get $125 off the Galaxy S22 instantly and up to $700 of enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices. $800 $75 Buy Now

Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22+ The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $100 off instantly and $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can make this an extra special gift for dad this Father's Day. $1,000 $200 Buy Now

Just in time for Father's Day, you can get up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and get $75 in Instant Samsung Credit. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The lightweight phone's screen is noticeably smoother with120Hz display technology for a faster refresh rate. Get $75 in Instant Samsung Credit and up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit. $700 $125 Buy Now

Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting. If you purchase a Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will include a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live wireless earbuds.

Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Buy a new Galaxy A53 5G and get free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live, plus up to $100 trade-in credit. $600 $350 Buy Now

In addition to deals on powerful smartphones, Samsung is also offering some promotions on its Galaxy Watch4. By the way, the Galaxy Watch4 is a nifty accessory to pair with your Android phone, especially when you need to check your notifications while your phone is tucked away in your handbag.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. As a part of Samsung's Father Day bundle deals, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 when you purchase a Galaxy S21 5G Certified Re-Newed Series. If you don't need a new phone though, you can still get up to $50 off and $100 in trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy Watch4 by itself. $250 $220 Buy Now

There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and even $200 off the newest Frame TV. Father's Day is your chance to access the best offers, so you can really treat dad (and yourself as well) this year. To make it easier, we rounded up the sale highlights below.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals

Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. When you bundle this tablet with the Galaxy S22 or the S22 Ultra, you get 30% off the Galaxy Tab S8 — and of course, if you have an eligible trade-in, you can get an even bigger discount on the Tab S8. $800 $80 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with an incredible 8K resolution. If you have an eligible trade-in, you can get a great discount ahead of Father's Day, plus $100 in Samsung Credit. $1,100 $230 Buy Now

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. During the Samsung Father's Day Sale, you can get up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit, $100 in Samsung Credit and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. $1,300 $325 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in. $200 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while canceling unwanted background noise. Get $50 off instantly, along with an extra $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. $150 $100 Buy Now

Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Galaxy Buds2 With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. This Samsung Father's Day promo gives you $40 off instantly, along with $50 in enhanced trade-in credit. $150 $60 Buy Now

Samsung Laptop deals

Galaxy Book Pro 360 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there. With an eligible Android trade-in, you can grab this versatile laptop at a discount. $1,500 $1,310 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Go Samsung Galaxy Book Go Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. If you have an eligible Android device to trade in, you can get a discount on the Galaxy Book Go along with $190 of Samsung Instant Credit. $800 $610 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. Like many of Samsung's Father's Day deals, you can grab the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha on sale when you trade in a mobile phone, tablet or laptop. $1,050 $860 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook Go Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. Trade in an eligible device, and you could get this Chromebook Go for free. And when you bundle any Galaxy Chromebook with a pair of Galaxy Buds, you can get $80 off your new earbuds. $350 $0 Buy Now

Galaxy Chromebook2 Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. Pick between two different colorways, trade in an older device and save on this new Galaxy Chromebook 2. $550 $200 Buy Now

Galaxy Book Odyssey Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey Whether you're looking for a great gaming experience or just some mobility, this computer has you covered with jaw-dropping graphics. Get $190 off in instant credit, as well as a discount when you trade in an eligible device. $1,400 $1,210 Buy Now

