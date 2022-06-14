Samsung's Father's Day Smartphone Deals Offer Huge Savings on the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3
If you're looking for some good Father's Day smartphone deals to splurge on your dad this year, then you've come to the right place. The Samsung Father's Day Sale is offering major savings on high-performance phone options, including the S22 Ultra, Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 — giving you the chance to grab these smartphones at discounted prices.
Ahead of June 19, you can get free Galaxy Watches with your phone along with up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit even with cracked screen devices. Earlier this year, Samsung officially released the new Galaxy S22 lineup, which is included in the Father's Day phone deals. Ahead, check out the best Samsung Father's Day smartphone offers to find one that fits right into your budget and that the father figure in your life will love.
Get $125 off instantly and up to $1,000 enhanced trade-in credit, including cracked screen devices. The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light.
The world's first water-resistant foldable phone with an uninterrupted view. So much more than a phone, this compact yet powerful tablet helps bring your workspace anywhere. You will also get a free Galaxy Watch4 Classic, up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit and $100 Instant Samsung Credit with your purchase.
A foldable smartphone for hands-free pics and video calls. Complete your look with statement-making color choices of Lavender, Phantom Black, or Cream. Get a $100 Instant Samsung Credit and up to $800 enhanced trade-in credit with Samsung's Father's Day sale. You can also bundle the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with the Galaxy Tab S8 and save an extra 30%.
The new Galaxy S22's three-lens camera system features Nightography, Samsung's brightest innovation yet to capture vivid colors and crisp images even in low light. The sensor pulls in more light, the Super Clear Glass dials down lens flare, and fast-acting AI delivers near-instant intelligent processing. During the Samsung Father's Day Sale, you can get $125 off the Galaxy S22 instantly and up to $700 of enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices.
The S22+ has a 6.6-inch screen and was released in four colors: white, pink, black and green. The display features a 240Hz refresh rate in gaming mode, 120Hz in regular usage. This model also has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use. With $100 off instantly and $700 in enhanced trade-in credit, you can make this an extra special gift for dad this Father's Day.
Just in time for Father's Day, you can get up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and get $75 in Instant Samsung Credit. This offer is available on both storage capacities and all color options, including Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was released on January 7, 2022 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 while keeping the same powerful Snapdragon 888 processor.
The lightweight phone's screen is noticeably smoother with120Hz display technology for a faster refresh rate. Get $75 in Instant Samsung Credit and up to $550 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Samsung also recently announced the Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera and two-day battery life. Galaxy A53 5G’s new quad-camera system features improved Night mode and enhanced Portrait mode that takes crisp and steady shots every time — even in low lighting. If you purchase a Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung will include a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live wireless earbuds.
Buy a new Galaxy A53 5G and get free Galaxy Buds2 or Buds Live, plus up to $100 trade-in credit.
In addition to deals on powerful smartphones, Samsung is also offering some promotions on its Galaxy Watch4. By the way, the Galaxy Watch4 is a nifty accessory to pair with your Android phone, especially when you need to check your notifications while your phone is tucked away in your handbag.
Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. As a part of Samsung's Father Day bundle deals, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 when you purchase a Galaxy S21 5G Certified Re-Newed Series. If you don't need a new phone though, you can still get up to $50 off and $100 in trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy Watch4 by itself.
There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. From the new Galaxy phones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings include up to $4,000 off Samsung QLED 8K TVs and even $200 off the newest Frame TV. Father's Day is your chance to access the best offers, so you can really treat dad (and yourself as well) this year. To make it easier, we rounded up the sale highlights below.
Samsung TV deals
The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. Like a true work of art, you can also customize the bezel of The Frame.
Speakers are built into all sides of the 8K TV to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action with directional, realistic sound.
Elevate every picture to 8K and get immersed like never before with the ultra-sharp Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV.
Scenes come to life with more precise contrast controlled by in-screen lighting and 3D audio (thanks to the Object Tracking Sound feature).
The Frame TV's display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity to enhance any space.
Takes your viewing experience to the next level with a TV that automatically optimizes both picture and sound for a more immersive experience.
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces.
The Sero’s rotating screen displays a mobile-optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps, and social media on the entire vertical TV screen.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 deals
The tablet that’s made for multitaskers on the go, Galaxy Tab S8 helps you do more with the 2-in-1 capabilities of a tablet and a PC. Samsung DeX creates a desktop experience right there on your tablet, mirroring the display and navigation on a laptop to let you work on multiple windows. When you bundle this tablet with the Galaxy S22 or the S22 Ultra, you get 30% off the Galaxy Tab S8 — and of course, if you have an eligible trade-in, you can get an even bigger discount on the Tab S8.
This tablet's Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi around. The Tab S8+ also records videos in super-clear 4K with an ultra-wide camera. The large 12.4” sAMOLED screen delivers display like never before with an incredible 8K resolution. If you have an eligible trade-in, you can get a great discount ahead of Father's Day, plus $100 in Samsung Credit.
Your movies and content come to life in vivid detail like never before on the expansive 14.6"s AMOLED screen. Now you have the power to game or edit videos in ultra-smooth clarity, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. During the Samsung Father's Day Sale, you can get up to $675 in enhanced trade-in credit, $100 in Samsung Credit and a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio-quality sound and active noise cancellation. You get $50 off instantly, as well as an additional discount with an eligible trade-in.
Sound made for your ears, these earbuds are designed to create a soundscape that harmoniously amplifies sound while canceling unwanted background noise. Get $50 off instantly, along with an extra $50 in enhanced trade-in credit.
With Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound, enjoy peace and quiet while you work from home or take calls without missing what’s happening around you. This Samsung Father's Day promo gives you $40 off instantly, along with $50 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Samsung Laptop deals
Samsung takes thin-and-light laptops to a whole new level with one of the sleekest convertible notebooks out there. With an eligible Android trade-in, you can grab this versatile laptop at a discount.
Powerful yet quiet, the Galaxy Book Go runs without a fan for a lightweight device that stays charged for up to 18 hours. If you have an eligible Android device to trade in, you can get a discount on the Galaxy Book Go along with $190 of Samsung Instant Credit.
The gorgeous QLED touchscreen lets you browse and stream your favorite movies or shows with cinematic clarity. Like many of Samsung's Father's Day deals, you can grab the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha on sale when you trade in a mobile phone, tablet or laptop.
With its all-new slim design, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's lightest Chromebook yet. Trade in an eligible device, and you could get this Chromebook Go for free. And when you bundle any Galaxy Chromebook with a pair of Galaxy Buds, you can get $80 off your new earbuds.
Get lost in every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED Galaxy Chromebook 2. Pick between two different colorways, trade in an older device and save on this new Galaxy Chromebook 2.
Whether you're looking for a great gaming experience or just some mobility, this computer has you covered with jaw-dropping graphics. Get $190 off in instant credit, as well as a discount when you trade in an eligible device.
