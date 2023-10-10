Amazon's October Prime Day sales event is officially upon us. Kicking off today, October 10, and running until tomorrow, October 11, Amazon’s two-day shopping event is offering thousands of Black Friday-worthy discounts on everything from Amazon devices to laptops and iPads. If you are looking to save on a new TV ahead of the Black Friday rush, Amazon is slashing prices on the stunning Samsung Frame TV right now.

While Black Friday is generally the best time to grab a good TV for the lowest price possible, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale has every size of Samsung's cult-favorite QLED 4K TV for up to $1,000 off. But you’ll want to hurry — these jaw-dropping Prime Day deals on the Frame TV will only last for 48 hours.

85" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 85" Samsung The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $4,298 $3,383 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,598 Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 50" Samsung The Frame TV By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. $1,298 $938 Shop Now

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It not only reduces the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on, but it also makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

Samsung's new Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. With the Frame TV on sale for as much as 40% off, we recommend acting fast as these are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the cult-favorite screen.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

