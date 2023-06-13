If you are considering a smartphone upgrade, Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Right now, the powerful S22 Ultra is 42% off — but only for today. Available in white, black, green, and burgundy, the discount is available on all three storage capacities.

The impressive previous-gen smartphone is packed with unbelievable camera skills and boasts lightning-fast performance and load times. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes equipped with an S Pen so you can write, draw and more, directly on the screen. With a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, it has a feature called Vision Booster that can adjust the brightness throughout the day.

For an excellent camera phone, the S22 Ultra supports 8K recording. Samsung's second-newest generation of the Ultra has a 108MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP 10x telephoto lens, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 40MP selfie lens.

Released in February, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also on sale at Amazon now. The S23 Ultra's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions. Other smartphone features include an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three newest models.

