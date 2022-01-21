Samsung's Newest Galaxy Smartphone Is Almost Here: Reserve Yours and Get $50 for More Deals
There's currently an abundance of high-performance tech out there, but that doesn't always mean the ideal quality of a new TV, appliance, or smartphone has to come at a steep price. When it comes to the latest mobile gadgets and modern digital appliances, Samsung has impressive deals on top-tier TVs, tablets, earbuds, and plenty more.
A new Samsung Galaxy smartphone is coming. Just by signing up to learn more about the latest phone and tablet, you will get an extra $50 Samsung Credit toward other Galaxy products. That's $50 off a new pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live, the ultra light Galaxy Book Pro laptop, or tons more deals below. By signing up (with just your name and email), you'll have access to unlock exclusive offers when it's officially time to pre-order the latest phone and tablet.
Be among the first to reserve the next Galaxy and get an extra $50 below.
From smartphones to smart TVs, Samsung's major savings even include up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs. Like we've seen at the Black Friday Sale and Discover Samsung events, these Samsung deals will go fast, so this is your chance to access the best offers on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro or a Galaxy Watch. To make it easier, we rounded up the best offers this week.
Ahead, shop the best deals available at Samsung today.
Samsung Smartphone deals
Samsung TV deals
Samsung Laptop & Tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Samsung Smartwatch deals
Samsung Jet Vacuum deals
Samsung Memory & Storage deals
