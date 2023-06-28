With summer temperatures here, Amazon has tons of can't-miss deals on portable air conditioners. If you don't have central air conditioning in your home, portable air conditioning units are versatile appliances that help you beat the heat nearly anywhere you want in your home. Luckily for you, Amazon is offering tons of early Prime Day deals on portable air conditioners, including highly-rated Black and Decker models, that will make the perfect addition to your home.

Right now, Black and Decker's best-selling air conditioner with more than 13,000 global ratings is $120 off at Amazon. Depending on which size you choose, the portable air conditioner is designed to cool down spaces up to 350 square feet. Along with its adjustable fan speed, it can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.

Shoppers love this Black+Decker air conditioner for its easy installation, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other season, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit.

Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best portable air conditioners for the summer temperatures below. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit that will do the trick.

Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest pairing a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room. Ahead, shop the best deals on portable air conditioners ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners

Shinco 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Shinco 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With Shinco's 12,000 BTU portable air conditioner, you can beat the heat without AC in your house. You can use this machine to cool any room or space up to 400 square feet, and thanks to its portable design, you can move it from room to room. $353 $298 Shop Now

SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon SereneLife 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner This SereneLife portable air conditioner is the perfect year-round air conditioner. Not only does it act as a cooling system, a dehumidifier and fan, but it can also act as a heater during those winter months. BTW, a higher BTU (or British Thermal Unit) rating means an air conditioner can cool a larger area. $380 $354 Shop Now

ovolta Portable Air Conditioner Amazon ovolta Portable Air Conditioner This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 8-10 hours. $80 $50 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously. $600 $499 Shop Now

COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner Amazon COSTWAY Portable Air Conditioner The portable evaporative cooler provides better cooling, a lower temperature, and other features. With the Costway Evaporative Cooler, you get both an air conditioner and dehumidifier in one. $266 $251 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

