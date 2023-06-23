Tatcha's highly anticipated Friends & Family Sale is coming to an end, but there is still time to save on the brand's best-selling skincare loved by Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston. Now through Sunday June 25, you can take 20% off everything from Tatcha — yes, everything! Just use the code FRIEND23 to unlock the discount on moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreen and more.

Shop the Tatcha Sale

The luxury Japanes skincare brand only hosts a major sale like this one during Black Friday. If you've been looking to try out or stock up on Tatcha's beauty and skincare products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients, the Friends & Family Sale is not one to miss.

Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Selena Gomez told Vogue UK that she relies on Tatcha moisturizers and cleansers to keep her skin as healthy as possible. Even Jennifer Aniston revealed she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin for The Morning Show.

For cult-favorite skincare loved by both dermatologists and celebrities alike, check out the must-have products to shop from Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale below and don't forget to use code FRIEND23 at checkout.

The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow. $68 $54 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Rice Wash Tatcha The Rice Wash This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft. $40 $32 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Water Cream Tatcha The Water Cream For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily. $70 $56 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

The Dewy Serum Tatcha The Dewy Serum Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. $89 $71 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo Tatcha Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo This face mask duo helps you treat your skin to whatever it needs that day with a clarifying clay mask for pore exfoliation and vitamin C mask for brightening. $126 $101 WITH CODE FRIEND23 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Charlotte Tilbury Taps Bella Hadid to Launch New Lip Product

The Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection This Summer

ILIA Beauty's Friends and Family Sale is Back With 20% Off $75+

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Is More Than 50% Off Right Now

Rihanna Launches Fenty Skin's New Cleansing Face and Body Scrubs

The Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon to Shop This Summer

Celebrate Pride with 12 LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support Now and Always