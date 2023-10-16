Tatcha has just kicked off its huge Gratitude Event with savings on the brand's best-selling skincare loved by Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston. Now through Sunday, October 22, you can take 20% off everything from Tatcha — yes, everything! Just use the code THANKYOU23 to unlock the discount on moisturizers, cleansers, sunscreen and more.

Shop the Tatcha Sale

The luxury Japanes skincare brand only hosts a major sale like this one during Black Friday. If you've been looking to try out or stock up on Tatcha's beauty and skincare products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients, the Gratitude Event is not one to miss.

Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Selena Gomez told Vogue UK that she relies on Tatcha moisturizers and cleansers to keep her skin as healthy as possible. Even Jennifer Aniston revealed she relied on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin for The Morning Show.

For cult-favorite skincare loved by both dermatologists and celebrities alike, check out the must-have products to shop from Tatcha's Gratitude Event below and don't forget to use code THANKYOU23 at checkout.

The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow. $68 $54 with code THANKYOU23 Shop Now

The Rice Wash Tatcha The Rice Wash This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft. $40 $32 with code THANKYOU23 Shop Now

The Water Cream Tatcha The Water Cream For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily. $70 $58 with code THANKYOU23 Shop Now

The Dewy Serum Tatcha The Dewy Serum Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that works to tone and plump with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. $89 $71 with code THANKYOU23 Shop Now

Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Eye Serum Tatcha created its first eye serum using hydrating Okinawa red algae to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as caﬀeine from green tea to reduce puﬃness and ﬁrm up that delicate under eye skin. Instead of using your finger, apply this serum with its cooling ceramic applicator. $88 $70 With Code THANKYOU23 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: