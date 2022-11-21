Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston, and Selena Gomez are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this Cyber Week sale.

Now through Thursday, December 1, you can take 25% off all of Tatcha's trending beauty and skincare staples at the Tatcha Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. Just use the code CYBER22 to unlock the discount across the entire site. You'll even get a free gift on orders over $100.

Get 25% off Tatcha

Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder; actress, singer, and beauty brand founder Selena Gomez famously called Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claimed it as her go-to moisturizer in an interview with British Vogue; and even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale below and don't forget to use code CYBER22 at checkout.

The Water Cream Tatcha The Water Cream For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily. $69 $52 Buy Now

The Dewy Serum Tatcha The Dewy Serum Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that tones and plumps with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. $89 $67 Buy Now

The Camellia Cleansing Oil Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best. $50 $38 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly 50% Off With This Black Friday 2022 Deal

Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More

Kate Middleton's Anti-Aging Treatment Is On Sale at Amazon's Black Friday Sale 2022

What We’re Shopping From REN Clean Skincare’s Black Friday Sale

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 to Buy Before It's Time to Count Down to the Holidays

Save 30% On Avène Skincare Loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie

Save 30% On These Kiehl’s Best-Sellers During The Black Friday Sale

Best Black Friday Beauty Sales: Save on Makeup, Skincare, & Hair Care

This Skincare Secret Used by Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner Is on Sale Now for Black Friday

15 Best Skincare Gift Sets for Her This Holiday Season: Tatcha, Kiehl's, The Ordinary and More

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022

The Best Deals From the 2022 Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The 12 Best Concealers for Blemishes, Dry Skin, and Dark Circles