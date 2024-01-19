Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Calvin Klein Underwear, Including Every Style from Jeremy Allen White's Campaign

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:36 AM PST, January 19, 2024

Calvin Klein underwear is 25% off right now. Stock up on boxers and briefs, plus take an extra 50% off sale styles.

Great underwear is an everyday essential, perhaps more than anything else in your closet. No matter your personal aesthetic, you won't give comfortable underwear a second thought. It's hard to ask for more when it comes to Calvin Klein's selection of bras, panties, boxers and briefs — especially when they are all on sale.

Now through Saturday, January 20, Calvin Klein is offering up to 60% off sitewide and 25% off underwear. Even better, you can also get an additional 50% off sale styles for even bigger savings.

Shop the Calvin Klein Sale

Included in this epic sale is every underwear style that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White wore in Calvin Klein's internet-breaking Spring 2024 campaign. While getting in Jeremy Allen White shape isn’t easy, saving on CK’s men’s underwear couldn’t be easier. From the Cotton Classics boxer briefs to the silky soft Intense Power low rise trunks, now's the perfect time to stock up on fan-favorite Calvins.

Aside from the brand's top-notch advertisements becoming viral sensations, it's really the quality that keeps people coming back to Calvin Klein’s underwear. Grab a pair and you'll see just how comfortable, durable, and great to look at they really are. Ahead, shop the best Calvin Klein deals on Jeremy Allen White-approved underwear before they sell out.

Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Intense Power Micro Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Sleek and modern, these boxer briefs feature a bold Calvin Klein logo. The soft microfiber and supportive waistband offer extreme comfort.

$65 $48

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk

Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Micro Mesh Cooling Low Rise Trunk

Made from mesh, these breezy cooling trunks will keep you feeling refreshed.

$28 $21

Shop Now

Clavin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Clavin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Clavin Klein

Clavin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

You'll want to grab a three pack of these Micro Stretch Boxer Briefs because they're so comfy they might become your favorite pair.

$48 $36

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

A best-selling style at Calvin Klein, these stretchy boxer briefs have been upgraded with extra-soft cotton.

$48 $36

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

These Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Stretch Boxer Brief have a longer leg line and supportive pouch.

$48 $36

Shop Now

