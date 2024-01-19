Great underwear is an everyday essential, perhaps more than anything else in your closet. No matter your personal aesthetic, you won't give comfortable underwear a second thought. It's hard to ask for more when it comes to Calvin Klein's selection of bras, panties, boxers and briefs — especially when they are all on sale.

Now through Saturday, January 20, Calvin Klein is offering up to 60% off sitewide and 25% off underwear. Even better, you can also get an additional 50% off sale styles for even bigger savings.

Shop the Calvin Klein Sale

Included in this epic sale is every underwear style that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White wore in Calvin Klein's internet-breaking Spring 2024 campaign. While getting in Jeremy Allen White shape isn’t easy, saving on CK’s men’s underwear couldn’t be easier. From the Cotton Classics boxer briefs to the silky soft Intense Power low rise trunks, now's the perfect time to stock up on fan-favorite Calvins.

Aside from the brand's top-notch advertisements becoming viral sensations, it's really the quality that keeps people coming back to Calvin Klein’s underwear. Grab a pair and you'll see just how comfortable, durable, and great to look at they really are. Ahead, shop the best Calvin Klein deals on Jeremy Allen White-approved underwear before they sell out.

