Fall is around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on skin care essentials to keep your skin hydrated through the cooler months. Before the leaves start to change and temperatures drop, it's important to adjust your skincare routine in order to keep your skin healthy and prevent dryness.

Thanks to Dermstore's Anniversary Sale, you can score best-selling Peter Thomas Roth products at markdowns so good, they only come around once a year. Now through Thursday, August 17, Dermstore is offering 25% off all of Peter Thomas Roth's clinical-strength treatments, moisturizers and cleansers with code CHEERS at checkout.

Save on Peter Thomas Roth

Peter Thomas Roth skin care is loved by celebs like Kyle Richards, Sophie Turner, Taraji P. Henson, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie. The huge skincare sale features discounts on top-rated hydrating moisturizers, anti-aging defense eye creams, exfoliating face masks and so much more. Even the Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener cream is in stock and 25% off after TikTok made it sell out at every major retailer.

Ahead, upgrade your skincare routine for fall with the best Peter Thomas Roth deals at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Dermstore Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is a quick-fix eye treatment that instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of under-eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it features vitamins C and E to combat free radical damage. $38 $28 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Dermstore Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin. $60 $45 WITH CODE CHEERS Shop Now

