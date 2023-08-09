Save 25% on Peter Thomas Roth's Best-Selling Skincare, Including the TikTok-Famous Eye Cream
Fall is around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to stock up on skin care essentials to keep your skin hydrated through the cooler months. Before the leaves start to change and temperatures drop, it's important to adjust your skincare routine in order to keep your skin healthy and prevent dryness.
Thanks to Dermstore's Anniversary Sale, you can score best-selling Peter Thomas Roth products at markdowns so good, they only come around once a year. Now through Thursday, August 17, Dermstore is offering 25% off all of Peter Thomas Roth's clinical-strength treatments, moisturizers and cleansers with code CHEERS at checkout.
Peter Thomas Roth skin care is loved by celebs like Kyle Richards, Sophie Turner, Taraji P. Henson, Selena Gomez, and Margot Robbie. The huge skincare sale features discounts on top-rated hydrating moisturizers, anti-aging defense eye creams, exfoliating face masks and so much more. Even the Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener cream is in stock and 25% off after TikTok made it sell out at every major retailer.
Ahead, upgrade your skincare routine for fall with the best Peter Thomas Roth deals at Dermstore's Anniversary Sale.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener is a quick-fix eye treatment that instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth the look of under-eye bags, fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it features vitamins C and E to combat free radical damage.
Banish puffy eyes with the help of these gel eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, made with hydrating hyaluronic acid. Store them in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.
The Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream is filled with antioxidants to help your skin look younger and more radiant. Plus, it works to improve and prevent under-eye wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots and more.
Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.
Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.
The Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are popular for their soothing, de-puffing effect.
This cleansing gel helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime. Featuring salicylic acid, brightening botanicals and gentle glycolic acid exfoliate, it works to dissolve makeup and control oil production for clean, bright skin.
Add some 24K magic to your skincare routine with this indulgent anti-aging face mask contains caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold.
Clear existing and future acne breakouts with Peter Thomas Roth's Therapeutic Sulfur Masque. The clay and sulfur based mask works to absorb excess oil, exfoliate the skin, and dry up inflammation.
Peter Thomas Roth's Potent- C Power Scrub is powered by Vitamin C to improve and brighten the skin's texture.
