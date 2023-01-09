Most New Year's resolutions involve getting in shape, which actually lends itself to numerous retailers extending their end-of-year sales with fresh New Year’s discounts on fitness equipment. January is actually the best time to save on workout equipment and accessories for your home gym. With the right equipment, you can easily stay motivated all year long to work out from the comfort of your own home.

The thought of actually going to the gym can be overwhelming, especially during the winter. With colder weather moving us all indoors, an at-home gym can be a fitness lifesaver. If you are looking to row, it’s never been easier to row at home than with Hydrow's rowing machine. The Hydrow Rower is both ergonomically-designed and virtually silent, making it comfortable to use for the best indoor rowing experience. With Hydrow's limited-time sale, the rowing machine is $250 off to help build your strength and endurance this year.

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Rower A 22” touchscreen display and impressive front-facing speakers bring the river to your home for the best rowing exeprience. You can also pivot the full HD screen for On the Mat workouts – including yoga, Pilates, and strength training – that complement your rowing. $2,495 $2,245 Shop Now

Another option we love here at ET for your at-home workouts is the lululemon Studio, which has majorly slashed the price of the Mirror. The major New Year fitness deal is offering $700 off the Mirror by lululemon Studio with code NEWYEAR23.

Whether you are into cardio, barre, boxing, yoga or pilates, The Mirror offers thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes to help you look and feel your very best. The lululemon Studio app combined with a front-facing camera allows you to do your routines alongside your friends and allows members to experience original classes and programs right from lululemon Studio Mirror or virtually from anywhere. You can also tune into live instructors for a real-time feel of a studio class, including personal training sessions that you can book with world-class instructors for live feedback and instruction.

lululemon Studio Mirror Mirror lululemon Studio Mirror OK, it's not foldable, but the mirror from lululemon looks like a typical wall mirror, blending seamlessly into home decor. The secret is it's actually an interactive workout device. All you need is a clear space in front of it. Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home. $1,495 $795 WITH CODE NEWYEAR23 Shop Now

Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more at-home workout equipment deals like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like an Echelon bike, these adjustable dumbbells, virtual programs you can use on your television, and exercise wearables and sneakers.

Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment deals to keep up with your 2023 health goals.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle Amazon NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle With a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership included, you can stream live & on-demand workouts from this upright bike that can easily fit into the corner of any room. $1,500 $1,099 Shop Now

NordicTrack Smart Rower Amazon NordicTrack Smart Rower Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. $1,599 $1,275 Shop Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. $2,500 $1,500 Shop Now

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Studio Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint, so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, a barbell, collars, plates, a heart rate monitor, a workout mat and a recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $2,495 $1,695 Shop Now

NordicTrack Dumbbells Amazon NordicTrack Dumbbells With 15 weight increments per dumbbell, this compact adjustable dumbbell set delivers the same value as 30 individual dumbbells in a fraction of the space. $329 $260 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 60% off! $250 $70 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially these stackable ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys. $52 $42 Shop Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-5s-22 The Echelon EX-5s delivers immersive, studio-quality fitness experiences from a 22" HD touchscreen display. Compete on the Leaderboard and reach your fitness goals with 24/7 access to live and on-demand classes led by world-class instructors. $1,500 $1,155 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

