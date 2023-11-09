Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Everlane's Best-Selling Sweaters, Jackets and Dresses Ahead of Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Everlane Black Friday Sale
Everlane
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:02 PM PST, November 9, 2023

Shop Everlane's early Black Friday deals for 30% off top styles of the season.

The holiday shopping is here. If the staples in your closet are due for a refresh, there is an early Black Friday Everlane sale happening right now, and it's the best excuse to stock up on essentials for the chillier seasons. From cozy sweaters to turtleneck dresses and puffer jackets, Everlane's fall savings event has you covered.

Shop Everlane's Fall Sale

Right now, Everlane is offering 30% off sweaters and outerwear for men and women. When we're looking for high-quality basics to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Just in time for cozier days ahead, you can snag seasonal items to keep you warm and stylish.

Thanksgiving will be here in the blink of an eye, and it’s really never too early to start shopping. With hundreds of top styles to choose from, we narrowed the Everlane sale down to our favorite items worth adding to cart. 

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Everlane

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.

$148 $104

Shop Now

The Denim Overshirt

The Denim Overshirt
Everlane

The Denim Overshirt

This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.

$178 $89

Shop Now

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant
Everlane

The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant

A durable and breathable pair of pairs that can be dressed up with heels or worn with sneakers.

$128 $38

Shop Now

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
Everlane

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

An off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.

$78 $47

Shop Now

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer
Everlane

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.

$175 $107

Shop Now

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

Crafted from ribbed organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan is the perfect layering piece for any occasion.

$128 $90

Shop Now

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

Everlane's Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater, featuring a slight crop and ribbed accents, is an essential addition to your fall wardrobe.

$198 $139

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Style

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Shop Double Discounts on Coach's Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Sales & Deals

Shop Double Discounts on Coach's Fall Wardrobe Essentials

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Shackets for Women to Wear All Season Long: Shop Sherpa, Denim, Puffers and More

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

Sales & Deals

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Fashion Must-Haves For Up to 25% Off

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

Style

The 15 Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

Style

The Best Jean Skirts for Fall 2023: Shop Denim Maxi Skirts, Low-Rise Mini Skirts and More

The Best Amazon UGG Deals: Save Up to 50% On UGG Boots and Slippers for the Coziest Fall Yet

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon UGG Deals: Save Up to 50% On UGG Boots and Slippers for the Coziest Fall Yet

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Best Lists

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

Best Lists

Your New Favorite Cardigans Have Arrived—Just in Time for Fall

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

Style

20 Internet-Famous Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon to Add to Your Closet

The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Style

The Viral lululemon Belt Bag Just Dropped in New Colors

Tags: