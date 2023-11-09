Shop Everlane's early Black Friday deals for 30% off top styles of the season.
The holiday shopping is here. If the staples in your closet are due for a refresh, there is an early Black Friday Everlane sale happening right now, and it's the best excuse to stock up on essentials for the chillier seasons. From cozy sweaters to turtleneck dresses and puffer jackets, Everlane's fall savings event has you covered.
Right now, Everlane is offering 30% off sweaters and outerwear for men and women. When we're looking for high-quality basics to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Just in time for cozier days ahead, you can snag seasonal items to keep you warm and stylish.
Thanksgiving will be here in the blink of an eye, and it’s really never too early to start shopping. With hundreds of top styles to choose from, we narrowed the Everlane sale down to our favorite items worth adding to cart.
The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.
The Denim Overshirt
This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.
The Poplin Pleated Taper Pant
A durable and breathable pair of pairs that can be dressed up with heels or worn with sneakers.
The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
An off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.
The ’80s Blazer
The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.
The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Crafted from ribbed organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan is the perfect layering piece for any occasion.
The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane's Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater, featuring a slight crop and ribbed accents, is an essential addition to your fall wardrobe.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
