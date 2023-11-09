The holiday shopping is here. If the staples in your closet are due for a refresh, there is an early Black Friday Everlane sale happening right now, and it's the best excuse to stock up on essentials for the chillier seasons. From cozy sweaters to turtleneck dresses and puffer jackets, Everlane's fall savings event has you covered.

Shop Everlane's Fall Sale

Right now, Everlane is offering 30% off sweaters and outerwear for men and women. When we're looking for high-quality basics to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Just in time for cozier days ahead, you can snag seasonal items to keep you warm and stylish.

Thanksgiving will be here in the blink of an eye, and it’s really never too early to start shopping. With hundreds of top styles to choose from, we narrowed the Everlane sale down to our favorite items worth adding to cart.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: