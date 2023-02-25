Save 40% on Reebok Sneakers and Apparel, Including Cardi B's Final Collection — But Only Until Midnight
Marking the end of a four-year partnership in December, Reebok and Cardi B released their fifth and final collection of footwear and apparel from the Reebok x Cardi B collection. Featuring shoes, jackets, shorts, bodysuits and leggings in an expanded color palette, the collection, titled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” is majorly marked down through tomorrow.
Until midnight tonight, Reebok is offering 40% off everything with the code OHYEAH. The sitewide deals also include sale styles for even bigger discounts. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday sneaker, lightweight workout shoe or the perfect pair to pack for your spring break getaway, you'll be sure to find great deals on best-selling Reebok styles, including vintage-inspired designs.
The Club C Cardi V2 is an exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi, which debuted back in 2020. Apparel-wise, Reebok and Cardi also released a mixture of sports and loungewear. The collection has a range of sizes from 2XS to 4X. Even better, the entire collection is on sale now.
Get 70% off these women's Club C Cardi B V2 shoes in six colors. The molded Vector and oversized outsole lugs pay homage to Reebok while representing Cardi B's explosive, high-energy and exaggerated lifestyle.
Spring is officially less than a month away and now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with a stylish sneaker to jump into the new season. Reebok's classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid. Luckily for you, Rebook's sale has tons of fashionable options to help you stay comfortable all season long.
Ahead, shop our favorite finds from Reebok to get ready for spring before the sale ends tonight.
Reebok's Classic Leather Shoes are a timeless sneaker that will never go out of style.
For a casual everyday look, these classic nylon shoes are perfect to pair with denim jeans or shorts.
The Floatride Energy Daily shoe is designed with Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam to provide a lightweight feel and smooth, responsive ride.
If you're in the market for a new running sneaker, the Reebok Lite 3 shoe offers a stylish look and comfortable feel for your spring workouts.
The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for all of your workouts.
Reebok's HIIT TR 3 training shoes are designed for high-intensity interval training with both a combination of stretchy mesh and non-strech mesh for lateral support.
Add a pop of color to your everyday looks with Reebok's Classic Leather Shoes featuring a lilac accent.
Reebok's Flexagon Force 4's feature a grooved outsole to ensure flexibility through all your moves.
Designed with a medial wedge provides stability for lifts and a speed chassis that offers midfoot support, these will become your go-to training shoes.
The Reebok Runner 5 is a classic running shoe that is crafted with a MemoryTech sockliner to conform to your foot and give you a custom feel.
