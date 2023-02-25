Shopping

Save 40% on Reebok Sneakers and Apparel, Including Cardi B's Final Collection — But Only Until Midnight

By Amy Lee
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Marking the end of a four-year partnership in December, Reebok and Cardi B released their fifth and final collection of footwear and apparel from the Reebok x Cardi B collection. Featuring shoes, jackets, shorts, bodysuits and leggings in an expanded color palette, the collection, titled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” is majorly marked down through tomorrow. 

Shop Reebok x Cardi B

Until midnight tonight, Reebok is offering 40% off everything with the code OHYEAH. The sitewide deals also include sale styles for even bigger discounts. Whether you're looking for a casual everyday sneaker, lightweight workout shoe or the perfect pair to pack for your spring break getaway, you'll be sure to find great deals on best-selling Reebok styles, including vintage-inspired designs. 

The Club C Cardi V2 is an exaggerated iteration of the original Club C Cardi, which debuted back in 2020. Apparel-wise, Reebok and Cardi also released a mixture of sports and loungewear. The collection has a range of sizes from 2XS to 4X. Even better, the entire collection is on sale now. 

Cardi B Club C V2 Women's Shoes
Cardi B Club C V2 Women's Shoes
Reebok
Cardi B Club C V2 Women's Shoes

Get 70% off these women's Club C Cardi B V2 shoes in six colors. The molded Vector and oversized outsole lugs pay homage to Reebok while representing Cardi B's explosive, high-energy and exaggerated lifestyle.

$150$45
WITH CODE OHYEAH

Spring is officially less than a month away and now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe with a stylish sneaker to jump into the new season. Reebok's classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid. Luckily for you, Rebook's sale has tons of fashionable options to help you stay comfortable all season long. 

Shop the Reebok Sale

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from Reebok to get ready for spring before the sale ends tonight. 

Classic Leather Shoes
Classic Leather Shoes
Reebok
Classic Leather Shoes

Reebok's Classic Leather Shoes are a timeless sneaker that will never go out of style. 

$90$54
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Classic Nylon Women's Shoes
Classic Nylon Women's Shoes
Reebok
Classic Nylon Women's Shoes

For a casual everyday look, these classic nylon shoes are perfect to pair with denim jeans or shorts. 

$70$42
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Floatride Energy Daily Men's Running Shoes
Floatride Energy Daily Men's Running Shoes
Reebok
Floatride Energy Daily Men's Running Shoes

The Floatride Energy Daily shoe is designed with Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam to provide a lightweight feel and smooth, responsive ride. 

$100$57
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Reebok Lite 3 Women's Running Shoes
Reebok Lite 3 Women's Running Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Lite 3 Women's Running Shoes

If you're in the market for a new running sneaker, the Reebok Lite 3 shoe offers a stylish look and comfortable feel for your spring workouts. 

$60$30
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for all of your workouts. 

$70$42
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Reebok HIIT TR 3 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok HIIT TR 3 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok HIIT TR 3 Women's Training Shoes

Reebok's HIIT TR 3 training shoes are designed for high-intensity interval training with both a combination of stretchy mesh and non-strech mesh for lateral support. 

$110$63
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Classic Leather Women's Shoes
Classic Leather Women's Shoes
Reebok
Classic Leather Women's Shoes

Add a pop of color to your everyday looks with Reebok's Classic Leather Shoes featuring a lilac accent. 

$85$48
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Flexagon Force 4 Women's Training Shoes
Flexagon Force 4 Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Flexagon Force 4 Women's Training Shoes

Reebok's Flexagon Force 4's feature a grooved outsole to ensure flexibility through all your moves.

$70$42
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Speed 21 TR Training Shoes
Speed 21 TR Training Shoes
Reebok
Speed 21 TR Training Shoes

Designed with a medial wedge provides stability for lifts and a speed chassis that offers midfoot support, these will become your go-to training shoes. 

$110$63
WITH CODE OHYEAH
Reebok Runner 5 Men's Running Shoes
Reebok Runner 5 Men's Running Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Runner 5 Men's Running Shoes

The Reebok Runner 5 is a classic running shoe that is crafted with a MemoryTech sockliner to conform to your foot and give you a custom feel. 

 

$65$39
WITH CODE OHYEAH

