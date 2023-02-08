Shopping

Save $400 On Apple's MacBook Pro at Amazon, Plus More of The Best Presidents' Day Laptop Deals

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Buying a new laptop could be your first step toward a productive year. With the right one, you'll be flying through work or homework, and streaming your favorite shows and movies for years to come. In January, CES 2023 unveiled the next generation of laptops, resulting in significant price drops on current-gen models. Apple's updated 2023 MacBook Pro started shipping, so Amazon is offering steep price cuts on 2021 MacBook Pro models

While it can be overwhelming to choose a reliable laptop for your needs, we've found the best laptop deals available right now. To start, Apple's previous-gen 2021 model of the MacBook Pro is on sale for $400 off at Amazon. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are discounted, making these rare MacBook Pro deals are the best way to get the sleek and powerful laptop for less.

16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
16" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,500$2,099
14" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Amazon
14" Apple MacBook Pro (2021)

Get $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro model on sale in both storage sizes. 

$2,499$2,099

Whether you are looking for a sturdy MacBook or a lightweight HP laptop with a top-performing intel core for work, we've gathered the best laptop deals available this month. Right now is good time to find a cheap laptop deal as retailers like Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy are having sales with big-name brands like Apple to Lenovo and HP offering laptop deals to help you save on a powerful machine. 

From Chromebooks to Microsoft Surface Pros, shop the best early Presidents' Day laptop deals below. 

13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)
13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Pro (2022)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory.

$1,699$1,535
2020 Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999$979
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 2.2K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop

The Lenovo Yoga 7i combines versatile portability and enhanced productivity, thanks to the boundary-breaking performance and responsiveness of 12th generation Intel Core processors and vibrant 2.2K clarity with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

$1,000$800
HP Chromebook 11"
HP Chromebook 11a
Amazon
HP Chromebook 11"

The best thing about this HP Chromebook's screen isn't its quality resolution -- it's the anti-glare properties. Now, you can enjoy working on projects outside or catching up on your favorite series without having to deal with glare interrupting you. 

$260$125
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. 

$930$700
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

With a sturdy long-lasting battery and a beautiful 4K display, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a great lightweight laptop for traveling.

$300$75
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

The lightest Galaxy Book laptop allows you to enjoy vibrant viewing whether inside or in direct sunlight. From downloading large documents fast to watching streams with no lag, the 11th Gen Core processor helps you do everything in a flash. 

$1,000$730

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

