For dads who like to stay fit, a smart fitness mirror that can stream live and on-demand workouts sounds like a perfect match. If you want to treat dad to an extra special Father's Day gift this year, the Mirror Home Gym is on sale. The perfect at-home gym setup means he no longer has to pay for a gym membership or a personal trainer — as living room-friendly exercises will be right at his fingertips.

Until Monday, June 20, you can take $200 off any Mirror home gym system with the code FATHERSDAY22 at checkout. That coupon will also unlock free shipping and installation for a combined savings of $450. The coupon can be used on any of the bundles for Lululemon's smart home gym.

The Mirror Mirror The Mirror Advertised as an "invisible gym," the Mirror — now owned by lululemon — is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams all kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app (or Apple Watch). Get $200 off the Mirror with free delivery and installation for a combined savings of $450. $1,495 $1,295 WITH CODE FATHERSDAY22 Buy Now

Released in 2018, the Mirror features a 43-inch 1080p Full HD display, built-in speakers, and an accompanying app where you can choose from over 10,000 workout classes that include cardio, yoga, weight training, and more. There's also a built-in 5MP front-facing camera so you can see your friends during workouts and get live feedback from instructors. Set dad up for fitness success without compromising his living space with Mirror's Father's Day deal.

At-home gym equipment doesn't stop at the Mirror though. There are also more low-cost gifts for Father's Day, like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like these adjustable dumbbells, and virtual fitness programs you can use on your television.

Below, shop ET's picks for the best at-home gym equipment.

Tempo Studio Tempo Tempo Studio Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint., so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, barbell, collars, plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat and recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form. $2,495 Buy Now

URBNFit Exercise Ball Amazon URBNFit Exercise Ball Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball — also called a Swiss ball — is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more. $34 $25 Buy Now

Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially these stackable ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys. $46 Buy Now

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle Amazon NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle With a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership included, you can stream live & on-demand workouts from this upright bike that can easily fit into the corner of any room. $2,199 $1,375 Buy Now

VIGBODY Exercise Bike Amazon VIGBODY Exercise Bike The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy-duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable padded seat for superior comfort. $250 $151 Buy Now

Weider Platinum Standard Bench Amazon Weider Platinum Standard Bench This easy-to-adjust weight bench can double up for any weight bearing activity. It has four bench positions — two levels of incline, flat and decline — to execute a variety of strength-building exercises. $119 Buy Now

Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mats For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable, plus it easily rolls up for compact storage! $129 Buy Now

GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights Walmart GoZone Adjustable Ankle or Wrist Weights If you haven't taken a page from J.Lo's workout bible yet, you can get a lot more from your workouts with wearable weights. These 5-pound ankle weights add resistance while walking, dancing and other exercises to sculpt and strengthen your legs, plus they take up virtually no room. $17 Buy Now

SoulCycle At-Home Bike SoulCycle SoulCycle At-Home Bike Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city. Try it out for 30 days and see if it works for you. $2,500 $1,900 Buy Now

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Amazon Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells Why get multiple sets of weights, which take up more room, if you can get just one adjustable set? This space-saving pair has more than 10,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. $100 $74 Buy Now

Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Ergatta Ergatta The Ergatta Rower Handmade with American cherrywood, this rower is both durable and beautiful (and totally narrow enough to fit in a small space). Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. The fitness content ranges from competitions and group challenges to races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with your Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speakers. $2,199 Buy Now

Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Walmart Black Mountain Products Resistance Loop Bands Set of Three Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your workout space. It comes with a starter guide and carrying bag. Great resistance training exercises include bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes). $30 $14 Buy Now

Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Dick's Sporting Goods Harbinger Multi-Gym Pro Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile -- use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips. $50 $25 Buy Now

MyxFitness The Myx Plus MyxFitness MyxFitness The Myx Plus The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike -- it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. The Myx membership, which is an additional $29 per month, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. It's a full home studio in one piece of equipment -- just what your small space needs. $1,599 Buy Now

Bowflex Max Trainer M6 Bowflex Bowflex Max Trainer M6 The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. Get a free two-month trial of the Bowflex JRNY App ($19.99 per month regularly) to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists. $1,499 Buy Now

Yes4All Slam Balls Amazon Yes4All Slam Balls If you're considering adding a medicine ball to your strength training, these highly rated slam balls come in a wide range of weights and sizes. $30 Buy Now

Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 Echelon Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 An alternative to spinning classes (and the famously pricey Peloton), the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 allows you to follow along with streaming classes on your tablet for an intense home workout -- or just ride freestyle. Its upright shape is short enough to fit into nearly any room. $1,200 $800 Buy Now

Bosu Balance Trainer, 65cm "The Original" Amazon Bosu Balance Trainer, 65cm "The Original" The Bosu Balance Trainer has inspired tons of similar gym accessories, but we love the original. This small ball packs a lot of punch — through various exercises you can improve your strength, balance, flexibility and muscle tone. It's a great piece of home gym equipment to use while streaming your favorite shows. $150 Buy Now

Hydrow Rower Hydrow Hydrow Rower Home gyms get an instant upgrade with this sleek rowing machine. The smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Buy now and enjoy free shipping. $2,495 $2,145 Buy Now

Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations Target Gaiam Restore Foam Roller with Self-Guided Exercise Illustrations You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this gym accessory can boost your circulation and flexibility. And it doesn't even need a manual: the stretches are illustrated right it, for your convenience. $25 Buy Now

