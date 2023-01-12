Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to keep your home clean this winter and year-round.

Shop Dyson Deals

Right now, you can save up to $220 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is not on sale, Dyson is offering steep discounts on innovative, long-lasting products you’ll have and actually use for years to come. Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with Dyson's exclusive savings during their winter sale.

Dyson Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop all the best deals on Dyson vacuums available for a clean house all winter.

Dyson Omni-glide™ + Walmart Dyson Omni-glide™ + Hard floors are no problem for Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum. The multi-directional hardwood floor cleaner is perfect for quick pickups on hard floors. You'll also save $150. $500 $350 Shop Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Dyson Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100. $600 $500 Shop Now

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2 This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss. $600 $450 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Dyson Dyson V8 The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors. $450 $350 Shop Now

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Dyson Airwrap Alternatives to Shop in 2023 for Affordable All-In-One Stylers

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year

Shop TV Deals at Amazon, Samsung and Walmart Before the Super Bowl

The 17 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Weekend

25 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge: Shop Dyson, Le Labo, Cuyana, and More

The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More

Shark FlexStyle Rivals Dyson Airwrap at Half the Price — In Stock Now

The Best Cordless Vacuums of Winter 2022: Roomba, Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More

The 25 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Save On TurboTax, Beats Earbuds, Apple MacBook and More

Amazon's New Kindle Paperwhite and Tons of Amazon Devices are On Sale for The New Year

Best Amazon Deals on Blink Video Doorbells and Security Cameras

Selena Gomez's Favorite Moisturizer Is 25% Off Right Now — Shop The Best Tatcha Cyber Monday Deals

The Michael Kors Sale Ends This Weekend: Save Up to 70% On Handbags, Puffer Coats, and Winter Boots