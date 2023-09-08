Starting today, Samsung is offering early access to its new Discover Samsung fall sale. Our readers can shop the deals on tech and appliances before the week-long sale officially begins on Monday, September 11. One of the biggest standouts from the Discover Samsung Event is the steep discount on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Since launching in July, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has seen a couple of promos. However, this time around, Samsung is topping all of the past deals. Right now, you can save up to $1,200 on the Z Fold 5 and get a a free storage upgrade for a total savings of $1,320.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $1,800 when you score the elevated 512GB capacity. You can save up to $1,320 with eligible trade-in and get a free storage upgrade. Save Up to $1,320 With Trade-In Shop Now

The Discover Samsung deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes via eligible trade-in. Trading in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will save you the full $1,200. A Galaxy S23 Ultra will get you $1,000 off, an S22 Ultra will get you $800 off, and a Pixel 7 Pro will get you $600 off.

With a massive 7.6" screen and Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on the Z Fold 5. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side, or stream videos on the go while checking your feed. The impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip allows you to power through everything with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays.

For more Discover Samsung sales, shop early access to the best appliance deals on washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums and more.

