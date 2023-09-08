Get the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal yet with early access to the Discover Samsung Event.
Starting today, Samsung is offering early access to its new Discover Samsung fall sale. Our readers can shop the deals on tech and appliances before the week-long sale officially begins on Monday, September 11. One of the biggest standouts from the Discover Samsung Event is the steep discount on the new Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Since launching in July, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has seen a couple of promos. However, this time around, Samsung is topping all of the past deals. Right now, you can save up to $1,200 on the Z Fold 5 and get a a free storage upgrade for a total savings of $1,320.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $1,800 when you score the elevated 512GB capacity. You can save up to $1,320 with eligible trade-in and get a free storage upgrade.
The Discover Samsung deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes via eligible trade-in. Trading in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and iPhone 14 Pro Max will save you the full $1,200. A Galaxy S23 Ultra will get you $1,000 off, an S22 Ultra will get you $800 off, and a Pixel 7 Pro will get you $600 off.
With a massive 7.6" screen and Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on the Z Fold 5. Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side, or stream videos on the go while checking your feed. The impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip allows you to power through everything with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays.
For more Discover Samsung sales, shop early access to the best appliance deals on washers, dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums and more.
