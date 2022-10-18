Save up to $150 on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Dyson's Sale
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season.
Right now, you can save up to $150 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap hair dryer tool is not on sale, Dyson is offering exclusive savings on innovative home appliances from the luxury brand.
Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with the best deals from the Dyson Sale.
Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums ahead of Black Friday.
With this vacuum, you'll never miss anything because the laser makes invisible dust visible on hard floors. As you clean in automatic mode, the LCD screen displays scientific proof of a deep clean: It calculates and categorizes picked-up particles.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $150.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
You can use Amazon Echo to control your Dyson purifier and monitor the fan by dimming the display. It also captures pollen, bacteria, and pet dander from all angles.
By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $170.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shark's New FlexStyle Multi-Styling Hair Tool Is Available Now: Order the Dyson Airwrap Dupe Today
The New Dyson Airwrap Is In Stock Now: Here's Where to Get the Upgraded Multi-Styler
The 14 Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes 2022: Shop the Affordable Alternatives for the All-In-One Styler Now
Save 25% on the Always Pan and More Gifts During Our Place's Fall Sale
The 40 Best Amazon Holiday Gifts to Shop Today: Save on Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
The 48 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022: Shop Tech, Fashion, Workout Gear, Kitchen Gadgets, and More
Amazon Holiday Sale: Save on Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget
The Best Roomba Vacuum to Shop Now on Amazon
The Best Cordless Vacuums of Fall 2022: Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More
The Best Appliance Deals to Shop from Best Buy
The Best Home and Furniture Sales 2022: Pottery Barn, Wayfair, Amazon and More
This Best-Selling Samsung Washer and Dryer Set Is More Than $1,000 Off Ahead of Black Friday
The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows & Mattresses for a Dry Night's Sleep