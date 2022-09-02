Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Labor Day Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers.

Shop Dyson's Labor Day Sale

Now through September 10, you can save up to $200 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap hair dryer tool is not on sale, Dyson is offering exclusive savings on innovative home appliances from the luxury brand.

Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with the best deals from the Dyson Labor Day Sale.

Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums.

Dyson V11 Extra Dyson Dyson V11 Extra There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology​, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere. $630 $530 Buy Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click. $500 $400 Buy Now

Dyson Upright Vacuum Deals

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2 This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss. $600 $400 Buy Now

Dyson Air Purifier Deals

One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.

