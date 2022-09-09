Save up to $200 on Cordless Vacuums and Air Purifiers at Dyson's Sale
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. Dyson's Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers.
Now through September 10, you can save up to $200 on Dyson's must-have cleaning technology. While the coveted Dyson Airwrap hair dryer tool is not on sale, Dyson is offering exclusive savings on innovative home appliances from the luxury brand.
Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with the best deals from the Dyson Sale.
Dyson Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dyson vacuums.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
The Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner will make dust bunnies a thing of the past. With this vacuum cleaner, you can deep clean your carpets and clean up dirt from hardwood and tile floors.
This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.
There are three cleaning modes to choose from, each optimized for a different task and providing the right balance between power and run time. Now with the latest hair de-tangling technology, this vacuum is powerful for deep cleaning everywhere.
Dyson Upright Vacuum Deals
This advanced cleaner self-adjusts between floor types with powerful suctioning for the ultimate clean. The wand and hose release in one easy smooth action without fuss.
This vacuum cleaner will pick up pet hair like a dream for those with pets that shed lots of hair. Its powerful suction automatically de-tangles hair.
Dyson Air Purifier Deals
One of the most popular items in Dyson's roster is the two-in-one Dyson purifying tower fan. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology provides a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air and a cooling tower fan.
By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $170.
