Save Up to 30% on North Face Jackets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022
While Prime Day may be over, summer savings are not showing any signs of slowing down. Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is officially open to everyone, you'll find swoon-worthy deals on countless fashion finds. The retailer's biggest sale of the year is not only an opportunity to save on the latest summer styles, but it is also an especially good time to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. We're specifically eyeing the deals on The North Face jackets, which are currently marked down by as much as 30% off.
Through July 31, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is offering rare discounts on North Face jackets for men, women, and children. If finding the perfect chilly weather jacket to you means snagging one at the best price, then Nordstrom's annual sale is your time to save big.
Included in the North Face deals are Kendall Jenner's comfy slippers, which have become our favorite footwear to slip on around home. The ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slippers are on sale for $44 and are ideal for morning coffees or a dash outside with your dog this winter.
Women's Jackets
Stay completely warm all winter with a durable jacket that will become a wardrobe staple for years to come.
Unlike bulkier winter layers, this lightweight yet warm jacket cinches at the waist to flatter your figure.
Goose down insulates the long, quilted, water-repellent parka that snaps and zips from the neck to the knees to surround you with cozy warmth.
Featuring a long and slim fit, this North Face parka delivers warmth without extra bulk.
Men's North Face Deals
Your feet work hard, so they deserve the warmth and comfort of the ThermoBall Traction Mules. Shuffle around in these slip-ons with both indoor and outdoor practicality.
The perfect piece for running errands or relaxing by the campfire, this half-zip pullover is extra versatile.
This heavyweight fleece jacket is a perfect layering piece for casual outdoor adventures in cool-to-cold weather conditions.
Kids' Jackets
Take on the elements in a raglan-sleeve zip-up jacket that is ready for layering.
The fully reversible design of this jacket makes it two coats in one. Even better, this baby jacket is totally machine washable.
Keep your kid warm and dry in this water-resistant puffer jacket lined with faux-shearling fleece.
