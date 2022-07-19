Shopping

Save Up to 30% on North Face Jackets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Nordstrom North Face Deals
Edward Berthelot

While Prime Day may be over, summer savings are not showing any signs of slowing down. Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is officially open to everyone, you'll find swoon-worthy deals on countless fashion finds. The retailer's biggest sale of the year is not only an opportunity to save on the latest summer styles, but it is also an especially good time to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. We're specifically eyeing the deals on The North Face jackets, which are currently marked down by as much as 30% off. 

Through July 31, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is offering rare discounts on North Face jackets for men, women, and children. If finding the perfect chilly weather jacket to you means snagging one at the best price, then Nordstrom's annual sale is your time to save big. 

Shop all North Face deals

Included in the North Face deals are Kendall Jenner's comfy slippers, which have become our favorite footwear to slip on around home. The ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slippers are on sale for $44 and are ideal for morning coffees or a dash outside with your dog this winter. 

Ahead, indulge in a bit of retail therapy and shop the best North Face deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Women's Jackets

Stretch Water Repellent 700 Fill Power Down Parka
Stretch Water Repellent 700 Fill Power Down Parka
Nordstrom
Stretch Water Repellent 700 Fill Power Down Parka

Stay completely warm all winter with a durable jacket that will become a wardrobe staple for years to come. 

$300$225
Westcliffe 600-Fill-Power Down Jacket
Westcliffe 600-Fill-Power Down Jacket
Nordstrom
Westcliffe 600-Fill-Power Down Jacket

Unlike bulkier winter layers, this lightweight yet warm jacket cinches at the waist to flatter your figure.

    $230$173
    Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka
    Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka
    Nordstrom
    Miss Metro II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka

    Goose down insulates the long, quilted, water-repellent parka that snaps and zips from the neck to the knees to surround you with cozy warmth. 

    $320$240
    700 Fill Power Stretch Down Parka
    700 Fill Power Stretch Down Parka
    Nordstrom
    700 Fill Power Stretch Down Parka

    Featuring a long and slim fit, this North Face parka delivers warmth without extra bulk. 

    $300$225

    Men's North Face Deals

    ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
    ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper
    Nordstrom
    ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper

    Your feet work hard, so they deserve the warmth and comfort of the ThermoBall Traction Mules. Shuffle around in these slip-ons with both indoor and outdoor practicality. 

    $59$44
    TKA Kataka Fleece Pullover
    TKA Kataka Fleece Pullover
    Nordstrom
    TKA Kataka Fleece Pullover

    The perfect piece for running errands or relaxing by the campfire, this half-zip pullover is extra versatile.

    $99$74
    Gordon Lyons Classic Full Zip Jacket
    Gordon Lyons Classic Full Zip Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Gordon Lyons Classic Full Zip Jacket

    This heavyweight fleece jacket is a perfect layering piece for casual outdoor adventures in cool-to-cold weather conditions.

    $99$74

    Kids' Jackets

    Water Repellent Quilted Sweater Fleece Jacket
    Water Repellent Quilted Sweater Fleece Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Water Repellent Quilted Sweater Fleece Jacket

    Take on the elements in a raglan-sleeve zip-up jacket that is ready for layering. 

    $55$41
    Perrito Reversible Water Repellent Jacket (Baby)
    Perrito Reversible Water Repellent Recycled Polyester Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Perrito Reversible Water Repellent Jacket (Baby)

    The fully reversible design of this jacket makes it two coats in one. Even better, this baby jacket is totally machine washable. 

    $75$56
    Moondoggy 550-Fill Down Jacket
    Moondoggy 550-Fill Down Jacket
    Nordstrom
    Moondoggy 550-Fill Down Jacket

    Keep your kid warm and dry in this water-resistant puffer jacket lined with faux-shearling fleece. 

    $149$111

    RELATED CONTENT:

    The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

    Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale

    Back to School 2022: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

    The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

    Amazon's Back to School 2022 Deals on Kids Shoes

    Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Running Shoe

    The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks

     

     