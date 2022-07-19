While Prime Day may be over, summer savings are not showing any signs of slowing down. Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 is officially open to everyone, you'll find swoon-worthy deals on countless fashion finds. The retailer's biggest sale of the year is not only an opportunity to save on the latest summer styles, but it is also an especially good time to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. We're specifically eyeing the deals on The North Face jackets, which are currently marked down by as much as 30% off.

Through July 31, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is offering rare discounts on North Face jackets for men, women, and children. If finding the perfect chilly weather jacket to you means snagging one at the best price, then Nordstrom's annual sale is your time to save big.

Shop all North Face deals

Included in the North Face deals are Kendall Jenner's comfy slippers, which have become our favorite footwear to slip on around home. The ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slippers are on sale for $44 and are ideal for morning coffees or a dash outside with your dog this winter.

Ahead, indulge in a bit of retail therapy and shop the best North Face deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Women's Jackets

Men's North Face Deals

Kids' Jackets

