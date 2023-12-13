Bring home the holiday cheer with up to 35% off Samsung appliances now through December 17.
The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is underway, offering major discounts on the brand's best home appliances. If you didn’t get all your shopping in during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these holiday deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room before guests show up for Christmas.
Now through Sunday, December 17, Samsung is offering up to 35% off must-have major appliances. You can save hundreds on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, dishwashers and more.
Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals
While Samsung is known for its cutting-edge smartphones and cult-favorite Frame TV, the brand's home appliances are some of the best on the market. Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. Extra perks include free installation, free haul away of your old appliances, 0% APR for purchases made in installments and more.
To help you score the steepest discounts on new home and kitchen appliances, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop before they're gone next week. Samsung states that orders placed by the end of December 15 will be delivered by Christmas Eve.
Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry in Stainless Steel
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save $950 on the five-burner gas stove.
2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too.
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Save $2,015 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.
30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
Bake, boil, roast, steam and air fry with this wall oven you can control from your smartphone.
Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.
5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Best Samsung Vacuum Deals
Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
This lightweight yet potent vacuum is cordless but doesn't skimp on suction. Its long-lasting battery and advanced filtration system help make sure you've got the time and ability to clear debris, pet dander, and dirt from your floors thoroughly without compromising on clean.
Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Save $250 on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.
Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum with Object Recognition
Clean your home more efficiently with a robot vacuum that is currently discounted by $399 and creates accurate room maps to navigate. No pick-up is needed before vacuuming as Jet Bot AI+’s powerful sensors and object recognition technology identify which objects to avoid.
