Save Up to 60% On Must-Have Spring Activewear During Athleta's Warehouse Sale This Weekend Only
Spring calls for fresh activewear, effortless loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Stylish and comfortable, Athleta is even worn by professional athletes like Allyson Felix and Simone Biles. Just in time for the warmer weather to settle in, tons of activewear essentials, swimsuits, and cooling sleepwear are majorly marked down during the Athleta Warehouse Sale.
Now through Sunday, April 9, shoppers can take up to 60% off Athleta apparel. The Athleta sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to all girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.
Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. Even if working out isn't your favorite way to spend an afternoon, Athleta's apparel is great for walks outside and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.
Made with recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric that feels silky sleek and light as air, these running shorts feature secure zip pockets, too.
Athleta's take on lightweight linen fabric is subtly textured and 100% washable. With front zip pockets, wear these on your warm-weather travels, resort vacations, and to and from the beach.
The Rainier Tight features zip pockets to keep your essentials secure all day long.
With almost 2,000 5-star reviews, the Momentum Seamless Top is a favorite for its comfy feel and stretch.
For lounging or everyday wear, these Athleta breathable joggers feel silky sleek and light as air.
This Powervita fabric is buttery soft with support that feels like a gentle hug.
Designed with seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing, the Momentum Seamless Tank is ideal for outdoor workouts during warmer months.
