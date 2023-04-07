Shopping

Save Up to 60% On Must-Have Spring Activewear During Athleta's Warehouse Sale This Weekend Only

By Charlotte Lewis
Athleta Warehouse Sale
Athleta

Spring calls for fresh activewear, effortless loungewear, and Athleta is a fan favorite for both. Offering high-quality athleisure for women of all shapes and sizes, Athleta has all of your workouts, hikes, and errand runs covered. Stylish and comfortable, Athleta is even worn by professional athletes like Allyson Felix and Simone Biles. Just in time for the warmer weather to settle in, tons of activewear essentials, swimsuits, and cooling sleepwear are majorly marked down during the Athleta Warehouse Sale.

Now through Sunday, April 9, shoppers can take up to 60% off Athleta apparel. The Athleta sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your workout drawer with comfortable pieces you'll love to wear. No promo code is needed to unlock these incredible activewear savings. The sale also applies to all girls' apparel, helping you save on pieces for your little ones too.

Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. Even if working out isn't your favorite way to spend an afternoon, Athleta's apparel is great for walks outside and everyday activities like working from home. Whether you’re in need of new tees, sports bras, or leggings, check out our top picks from the Athleta sale below.

Crossroads Short
Crossroads Short
Athleta
Crossroads Short

Made with recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric that feels silky sleek and light as air, these running shorts feature secure zip pockets, too. 

$65$45
Retreat Linen Jogger
Retreat Linen Jogger
Athleta
Retreat Linen Jogger

Athleta's take on lightweight linen fabric is subtly textured and 100% washable. With front zip pockets, wear these on your warm-weather travels, resort vacations, and to and from the beach. 

$89$55
Rainier Tight
Rainier Tight
Athleta
Rainier Tight

The Rainier Tight features zip pockets to keep your essentials secure all day long. 

$109$34
Momentum Seamless Top
Momentum Seamless Top
Athleta
Momentum Seamless Top

With almost 2,000 5-star reviews, the Momentum Seamless Top is a favorite for its comfy feel and stretch.

$79$35
Savannah Jogger
Savannah Jogger
Athleta
Savannah Jogger

For lounging or everyday wear, these Athleta breathable joggers feel silky sleek and light as air. 

$98$30
Salutation Stash Flared Pant
Salutation Stash Flare Pant
Athleta
Salutation Stash Flared Pant

This Powervita fabric is buttery soft with support that feels like a gentle hug.

$119$43
Momentum Seamless Tank
Momentum Seamless Tank
Athleta
Momentum Seamless Tank

Designed with seamless construction for maximum comfort and minimal chafing, the Momentum Seamless Tank is ideal for outdoor workouts during warmer months. 

$59$40

