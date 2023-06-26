It's hard to believe that July 4th is already right around the corner. As you gear up for the weekend of barbecues and pool parties, you're not going to want to miss the best 4th of July furniture sales 2023 has to offer.

If you're in need of some furniture upgrades, then look no further than Burrow's 4th of July Sale. Now through July 16, you can take up to 60% off furniture for every room. The 4th of July sale is offering the best deals on Burrow's best designs — from easy-to-put-together couches and chairs to outdoor furniture sets, shelving and more.

Shop the Burrow Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently 20% off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move sofa has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,269 Shop Now

Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers beds, patio furniture, and living room staples like coffee tables, media consoles and even bar carts. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these July 4 steals for a total summer home refresh.

To help you take advantage of the holiday markdowns, we've picked out the best 4th of July furniture deals to shop from Burrow.

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $1,819 Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $499 $419 Shop Now

Banks Outdoor Chair Burrow Banks Outdoor Chair The all-weather wicker seat is supported by a powder-coated steel frame, so it’s built to last, but at the end of the season it’s just as easy to fold back up and put on a shelf. $495 $370 Shop Now

Serif Credenza Burrow Serif Credenza The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy. $999 $849 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Nectar's 4th of July Sale to Save 33% On Mattresses and Bedding

Get Double Discounts on Every Nolah Mattress With Our Exclusive Code

The Best 4th of July Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials

The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer

Gear Up for Summer with the Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon