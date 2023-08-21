It's hard to believe that Labor Day is already right around the corner. As you gear up for the weekend of barbecues and pool parties, you're not going to want to miss the best Labor Day furniture sales 2023 has to offer.

If you're in need of some furniture upgrades, then look no further than Burrow's Labor Day Sale. Now through September 10, you can take up to 60% off furniture for every room. The Labor Day sale is offering the best deals on Burrow's best designs — from easy-to-put-together couches and chairs to coffee tables, shelving and more.

Shop the Burrow Sale

Burrow's most popular seating design, the Nomad Sofa, is currently 20% off. Thanks to the brand's award-winning modular design, the easy-to-move sofa has plenty of room for three people. You can create your ideal sectional sofa with five fabric colors, six leg finishes, and three armrest heights. As a bonus, the Nomad even comes with a built-in USB charger.

Nomad Sofa Burrow Nomad Sofa Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is the first easy-to-move sofa. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger. $1,599 $1,279 Shop Now

Burrow's selection has expanded significantly from its original Nomad Sofa. Alongside modern sectionals, armchairs and ottomans, Burrow also offers beds, mattresses, and living room staples like media consoles, side tables and even bar carts. We rarely see deals this big at Burrow, so don't miss out on these Labor Day steals for a total home refresh.

To help you take advantage of the holiday markdowns, we've picked out the best Labor Day furniture deals to shop from Burrow.

Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Burrow Field Leather 3-Piece Sofa Designed to accommodate a wide spectrum of styles, Field is a versatile couch that can grow to fit your space with additional modules in the future. $2,599 $2,089 Shop Now

Serif Coffee Table Burrow Serif Coffee Table The Serif Coffee Table is a timeless, universal design drawn from mid-century Danish Modernism that looks at home in any interior design scheme. $499 $419 Shop Now

Serif Credenza Burrow Serif Credenza The mid-century design — with a tall silhouette and metal accents — is well-suited to modern life, whether you’re hiding clutter or using it to keep all of your cords from cable boxes and game consoles tidy. $999 $849 Shop Now

Banks Outdoor Chair Burrow Banks Outdoor Chair The all-weather wicker seat is supported by a powder-coated steel frame, so it’s built to last, but at the end of the season it’s just as easy to fold back up and put on a shelf. $495 $369 Shop Now

Totem Credenza Burrow Totem Credenza Burrow's most contemporary media console is designed with a spacious interior for plenty of storage space. $899 $699 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nectar Labor Day Sale: Get 33% Off Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding

The Best Samsung Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Can't-Miss Deals

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Home Decor and More at Anthropologie

Save On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding and More Comfy Favorites

The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales and Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The 34 Best Walmart Labor Day Deals You Can Already Shop Now

The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart You Can Shop Now

The 20 Best Labor Day TV Deals to Shop Now: Samsung, LG, Sony and More

Save Up to 20% on Sleep Essentials at Casper's Labor Day Sale