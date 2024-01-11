Snuggle up and save big. Here are our top picks of heaters to use on the patio or inside the house this winter.
As winter storms usher in a crisp chill, it's the perfect time to prepare your home for the forthcoming cold months that lie ahead. Like with other things we're stocking up on this winter — like heated blankets, cozy slippers, electric fireplaces and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.
When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.
There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget.
Ahead, shop the best deals on indoor and outdoor space heaters available at Amazon.
The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.
Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use
The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater
Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use
Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.
BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater
This compact Black+Decker personal heater is equipped with a convenient carrying handle, making it a breeze to transport to any room.
Wind Talk Space Heater for Indoor Use
Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.
ToLife Space Heater Indoor with Thermostat
The ToLife Space Heater features multiple modes, including High, Low, ECO and Fan Only, for all of your needs.
Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater
Designed with 1500 watts of heating power, this Lasko space heater evenly distributes warmth throughout any room.
Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater
This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It features three adjustable modes: 1500W High heat, 750W Low heat, and Natural Wind Fan to help you reach your desired temperature.
Vornado Personal Space Heater
A practical, compact, and easy to use space heater that can fit in small spaces with heat settings up to 750W.