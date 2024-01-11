Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% on Top-Rated Space Heaters at Amazon to Keep Your Home Warm All Winter Long

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:07 PM PST, January 11, 2024

Snuggle up and save big. Here are our top picks of heaters to use on the patio or inside the house this winter.

As winter storms usher in a crisp chill, it's the perfect time to prepare your home for the forthcoming cold months that lie ahead. Like with other things we're stocking up on this winter — like heated blankets, cozy slippers, electric fireplaces and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.

When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on indoor and outdoor space heaters available at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

Sunnote Space Heater for Indoor Use

The Sunnote indoor space heater offers four heating modes, giving you the flexibility to pick from an array of temperatures. It also features a precise temperature to keep any room at your desired temperature.

$80 $40

With Coupon

Shop Now

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater

Perfect for a small space, this highly rated electric heater comes with a built-in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.

$29 $20

Shop Now

Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use

Activate the space heater remotely, ensuring a warm environment upon your return, thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

$70 $36

With Coupon

Shop Now

BLACK+DECKER Portable Space Heater

This compact Black+Decker personal heater is equipped with a convenient carrying handle, making it a breeze to transport to any room.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Wind Talk Space Heater for Indoor Use

Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.

$170 $60

With Coupon

Shop Now

ToLife Space Heater Indoor with Thermostat

The ToLife Space Heater features multiple modes, including High, Low, ECO and Fan Only, for all of your needs.

$60 $32

Shop Now

Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater

Designed with 1500 watts of heating power, this Lasko space heater evenly distributes warmth throughout any room.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater

This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It features three adjustable modes: 1500W High heat, 750W Low heat, and Natural Wind Fan to help you reach your desired temperature.

$34 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

Vornado Personal Space Heater

A practical, compact, and easy to use space heater that can fit in small spaces with heat settings up to 750W. 

$35 $28

Shop Now

