As winter storms usher in a crisp chill, it's the perfect time to prepare your home for the forthcoming cold months that lie ahead. Like with other things we're stocking up on this winter — like heated blankets, cozy slippers, electric fireplaces and more — a space heater is on the list of things to purchase.

When coping with cooler temps, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick. This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings that work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process. The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured Amazon in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget.

Ahead, shop the best deals on indoor and outdoor space heaters available at Amazon.

The Best Amazon Deals on Space Heaters

Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater Amazon Trustech 1500W Portable Space Heater This little heater gives off a lot of warmth! It features three adjustable modes: 1500W High heat, 750W Low heat, and Natural Wind Fan to help you reach your desired temperature. $34 $27 With Coupon Shop Now