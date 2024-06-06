With temperatures heating up, there's no better time than now to upgrade your mattress for a cool and comfortable night's sleep. Luckily, Casper just kicked off its Summer Sale with dreamy deals to help you rest easy.

Now through Tuesday, June 18, Casper is offering up to $930 off its best-selling mattresses. Plus, you can also get 20% off two or more pillows and 25% off bundles for a total bedding refresh.

Shop Casper's Mattress Sale

Casper recently updated its entire mattress lineup for 2024. Gone are the days of The Casper, Original, Original Hybrid, Wave Hybrid and Snow. Those models have been swapped out for new styles, including the Casper One, Casper Dream and Casper Snow Hybrid — all of which are on sale now. According to Casper, the five new mattresses were designed by in-house labs to better meet shoppers’ needs and price points.

While we may spend more time outdoors this season, there's nothing like coming home to a cozy bed after a long day. If you are looking to purchase a new mattress for a better night's rest, these deals present the perfect opportunity to do so. Ahead, shop the Casper Summer Sale to save hundreds on every mattress and find the perfect model for you.

Best Casper Mattress Deals

Casper One Foam Mattress Casper Casper One Foam Mattress Experience the latest in cutting-edge coziness with Casper's new mattress, the One. The all foam mattress is designed with a responsive yet supportive medium-firm feel that is perfect for any sleep style. $1,245 $995 Shop Now

Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Dream Hybrid Mattress Designed with a medium feel that’s perfect for any sleep style—especially side sleepers—the Dream Hybrid Mattress combines premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for ergonomic pressure relief. $1,875 $1,495 Shop Now

Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress Casper Casper Snow Max Cooling Hybrid Mattress Perfect for hot sleepers, especially during the warmer months of spring and summer, the new Snow Max Hybrid is Casper's ultimate cooling hybrid mattress. Fibers in the Snow Max Cover give an instantly refreshing feel and move heat away quickly. $3,745 $2,995 Shop Now

