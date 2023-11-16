Taylor Swift is already making a major mark in Brazil. One day before the 33-year-old singer is set to start her three-night stint at Rio De Janeiro's Estádio Nilton Santos as part of her Eras Tour, her famous "Junior Jewels" T-shirt was projected onto the Christ the Redeemer statue.

The T-shirt became a popular recreation for fans after Swift wore it in her music video for "You Belong With Me," which appeared on her album, Fearless. The album was released in 2008, and Swift put out her version of it in 2021.

While the shirt reads "Junior Jewels" in the music video, it reads "Welcome to Brasil" in the projection. The display came after a request from Rio's mayor, Eduardo Paes.

Even that wasn't enough to get the shirt projected, though. Father Omar, the rector of the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary who oversees the projection at the statue, said he would project the image of the T-shirt if Swifties church collected 20,000 units of panettone and water.

Swift's fans came through, and Paes tweeted, "Swifties cariocas… are you ready for it?" to confirm that the projection would move forward.

Rio is the second stop on this leg of Swift's Eras Tour. Earlier this month, Swift had a three-show stint in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made the trip to see her show, and was rewarded with a special lyric change and a post-show kiss.

After the shows in Rio, Swift will perform three shows in São Paulo, Brazil. She'll then have a break until February, at which time she'll head to Tokyo, Japan.

"Taylor has a two-month break in her tour, taking December and January off, and the couple is planning to spend more time together" during that time," a source told ET. "Taylor and Travis are on the same page and have a lot in common. Both are extremely close to their families and share morals and views on a lot of things."

In fact, the pair is set to introduce their parents to each other as Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs take on Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles during Monday Night Football.

