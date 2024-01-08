Fill in the blank spaces! It's no secret that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are the ultimate friend goals. And on Sunday night the two both attended the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Though they didn't pose together on the red carpet, the longtime pals caught up inside the Beverly Hilton during the show's live broadcast.

Gomez, 31, and Swift, 34, sat separately at the annual awards show, but during one commercial break, Gomez was spotted visiting her friend's table where she appeared to dish some dirt to a shocked Swift and Keleigh Teller, her friend and date for the evening.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Several different cameras captured Gomez coming up to Swift's table where she was warmly greeted by the "Anti-Hero" singer. But then Gomez leaned over to whisper into Swift's ear, causing the chart-topper to look shocked and even let out a gasp.

Gomez nodded between Swift and Teller as she recalled an unknown tale.

The trio all looked to be serving some serious tea and, of course, the internet went wild speculating about the potential reason behind the moment and poking some fun at the possible subject matter.

In addition to the gossip, Swift also had a viral moment during the broadcast with Globes host Jo Koy.

Koy joked about the amount of airtime Swift has received recently at NFL games in comparison to how much she will be shown during the awards ceremony.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian said.

The camera then cut to Swift in the audience, pursing her lips before sipping her drink and looking deadpan as the audience laughed and gasped.

CBS

Swift, who has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for several months, regularly attended her boyfriend's NFL games.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with Koy on the red carpet at Billboard's Golden Globes after-party where he brought up the now-viral moment.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," Koy told ET of the joke. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

"Maybe she was thirsty?" Directo suggested of Swift's champagne moment. "Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne."

"Aww, man," Koy replied, shaking Directo's hand and smiling.

Gomez and Swift were both nominated at Sunday's show, Gomez for her role in Only Murders in the Building and Swift for her record-setting The Eras Tour movie.

Gomez lost out to Ayo Edebiri's performance in The Bear while Swift's film ceded the win to last year's blockbuster film Barbie.

The 2024 Golden Globes hosted by Jo Koy aired on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+. Check out ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage and the full list of winners.

RELATED CONTENT: