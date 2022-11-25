Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Aniston are all fans of Tatcha, the luxury skincare brand from Japan with products made from pure, kind-to-skin ingredients. Tatcha is currently hosting one of its biggest sales of the year and if you've been looking to test out or stock up on the go-to products of celebrities and royals alike, you're not going to want to miss this Cyber Week sale.

Now through Thursday, December 1, you can take 25% off all of Tatcha's beauty and skincare staples to save your skin this winter. Just use the code CYBER22 to unlock the discount across the entire site. You'll even get a free gift on orders over $100.

Shop 25% Off Tatcha

Speaking to Vogue, Selena Gomez revealed how she keeps her skin glowing. "I love the Tatcha Dewy Skincare line," said Gomez before calling Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream "yummy" and claiming it as her go-to moisturizer.

Since its inception in 2009, Tatcha has evolved into one of today's premier skincare labels — hailed for its wide array of thoughtfully curated products and formulas loved by dermatologists, celebrities and royals alike. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle swears by The Rice Enzyme Powder, so much so that she reportedly gifted her favorite product to those who attended her baby shower a few years back. Even Jennifer Aniston admitted to relying on the Tatcha Serum Stick to help prep her skin.

The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha The Rice Polish: Classic Tatcha's beloved, water-activated exfoliant is a notorious favorite of Meghan Markle's. The water-activated exfoliant of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein transforms to a creamy foam for a smooth polish and healthy glow. $68 $51 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

For celebrity-approved skincare and more best-selling moisturizers, serums, primers, and cleansers, check out the must-have products from Tatcha's Black Friday sale below and don't forget to use code CYBER22 at checkout.

The Rice Wash Tatcha The Rice Wash This rice powder-infused cleanser gently cleanses daily buildup while leaving your skin moisturized and soft. $38 $29 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

The Water Cream Tatcha The Water Cream For lightweight hydration that won't clog your pores, this moisturizer nourishes your skin with a blend of Japanese wild rose and leopard lily. $69 $52 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

The Dewy Serum Tatcha The Dewy Serum Over 1,200 five-star reviewers love this deeply hydrating serum that tones and plumps with lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. $89 $67 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

Violet-C Brightening Serum Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum Treat your skin to a more radiant glow this summer with the help of the Tatcha Violet-C Brightening Serum. $89 $67 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

The Camellia Cleansing Oil Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil When it comes to high-quality and nourishing cleansers that are worth the investment, this Camellia Cleansing Oil from Tatcha might be one of the best. $50 $38 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

The Silk Cream Tatcha The Silk Cream Add this one to your winter beauty routine ASAP — your skin will thank you later! $125 $94 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydrating Lifting Mask Whether you're battling dull, summer skin or simply need a hydrating refresh after a long flight, these coconut-derived sheet masks help to plump the skin and provide a luminous finish. $95 $71 WITH CODE CYBER22 Shop Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

